NEW CARLISLE — Lilly Roth sat down on the tarp spread out at Twin Lakes’ camp Saturday. She peeled a sock off her left foot, and only then did the realization strike an onlooker.
Roth’s left sock was a mixture of colors — aqua, dark blue, deep brown and black. It was also the only item the Indians’ freshman runner pulled off her left foot after Saturday’s three-mile New Prairie Semi-State meet at New Prairie High School.
Roth lost her left shoe almost one mile into the race, and it affected everything — time, placement and mood. She was accidentally spiked by a runner, and the shoe came off. It was found and returned after the race.
“I had to keep going because I couldn’t get my shoe back. I kept going,” she said Saturday afternoon. “I wanted to do better, but I didn’t have a shoe. So I couldn’t do anything about that.”
Roth placed 118th in 21 minutes, 35.6 seconds as the top of four White County female runners. Teammate and senior Tess Lilly placed 153rd in 22:52.7.
“I didn’t know she lost it, but it had an affect,” Twin Lakes head coach Mark Wyant said. “There’s nothing you can do but run the best you can. And she ran a nice race.
“Being a freshman, (semi-state is) always a learning experience.”
Lilly closed her career as a four-time semi-state participant.
“Kinda crazy that I’ll never run a cross-country race again,” she said. “I’m happy with how I ran my last race. Didn’t go as planned, but happy it’s done.”
Asked to elaborate, Lilly noted it “felt like a normal race” as she crossed the line.
“I’m thankful for this season and all the people who helped me through the season,” she added.
Wyant felt his senior “did a nice job, about what I expected” while adding Twin Lakes being on fall break may have impacted their training and the support
might have impacted anything from their training during the week to only having one teammate there to support Lilly and Roth.
“I think it threw everything off,” Wyant said. “It helps when you have a team (come support you) and not all the team could be here.”
Sophomore Justin Scott had a couple training partners all week, and multiple teammates to support him Saturday during the boy’s race. What he also had was a breathing issue.
Scott placed 142nd in 18:15.6 and battled a stuffed nose every step of his run.
“I had a bunch of mucus stuck, because the air was kinda thicker,” he said. “I couldn’t breathe through my nose correctly. It doesn’t help at all.”
“It’s another one of those build-on experiences. Learn a lot, move forward.”
Wyant concurred.
“He didn’t look as fresh as what he might have. It’s one of those races; I’ve had them myself,” the coach said. “I think he’ll build on this. Become a little more hungry, start over next summer and work our way back.”
Wyant’s program returns all but a handful of seniors after qualifying both teams at the regional level.