BATTLE GROUND — Taylor Hodgen laughed.
“I actually gave coach Harman my signature as my own birthday present,” the Twin Lakes senior smiled. “I gave out a birthday present.”
The senior infielder celebrated her 18th birthday Sunday by signing a letter of intent to play softball at NAIA Grace College after graduation. There was also a cake involved.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” Hodgen said after the ceremony hosted by Accelerated Fastpitch Academy. “This is something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I watched my first Purdue softball game at eight years old.
“I knew this is the direction I was going to be going, and to actually say I accomplished this quite lofty goal is — it’s kind of a big deal for me, you know? This is 10 years in the making as a softball player.”
Hodgen has played since she was eight, and played for the Indiana Shockwaves club team the past three years for both Matt Moore and Mike Ramsey. She lost her junior season at Twin Lakes, but hit .329 (46 for 140) with a .778 OPS over her first 49 games as a freshman and sophomore.
Hodgen drove in 32, scored 29 runs and had three extra-base hits, 28 walks and six stolen bases.
“Since I got to Grace, my goal has been to find those difference makers that can help rebuild the program and add to the culture. Taylor has all those abilities,” Grace head coach Sarah Harman said. “Definitely excited to have her in a Lancer uniform next year. When she came and visited last winter ... I really know it’s a good fit when our girls come and ask me, ‘Hey, has that girl committed yet?’ That was really encouraging to know they liked her as well.”
Harman enters her third season at Grace in 2021, and has a 14-48-1 record while trying to rebuild the program. Current players getting along with Hodgen during her visit portends well, according to Harman.
Hodgen agreed.
“I was super-nervous for (my overnight visit), but they made me feel at home right away. It was not only I liked them; I could genuinely tell they liked me as well,” she said. “It’s a good feeling to be wanted … to feel you are appreciated for both your athletic ability and your personality.”
Hodgen’s path to Grace wasn’t so cut and dry. She drew interest from a couple Division I schools and had offers from multiple NAIA schools. She was set to commit to one of those NAIA programs when Harman watched Hodgen play.
“It’s kind of a funny story. Grace wasn’t even on my radar (at first),” Hodgen said. “(Harman) gave me the handouts and pamphlets … and I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to visit here.’”
During her school visit, Hodgen said the environment “felt like home.”
“At all the other schools I visited I was in the back during the tour and wasn’t asking questions, just kind of keeping to myself and not talking with others,” she said. “At Grace, I was at the front of the line, asking questions, just having a good time. I felt very at home, less shy and out of my element.”
Both Harman and Hodgen gave brief speeches before her signing, as did Shockwaves coaches Moore and Ramsey and AFA founder Audra May.
“I’ve affectionately called her ‘Stumbleina’ at times because we’re still working on that grace and footwork, the development there,” Ramsey joked. “But what she brings to the table is her energy and her passion. She brings a love of the game to the field.”
Added Moore: “I have no doubt that she’s going to do a lot of good things at Grace, provide a lot of leadership and good direction for that program for the next four years.”
In turn, Hodgen became choked up while thanking May, parents Chad and Natalie and her sisters during her speech.
She and Harman conversed before and after the signing. They have not yet decided where Hodgen will play — shortstop or third — but plans are to put her into a power-hitting spot and let her rake.
With so much uncertainty in her recent past and perhaps recent future, Hodgen didn’t really care to dissect it all on her birthday. With her long-term future settled, she just wants to get back on the field.
“I’m ready to embrace whatever role I have in that program,” she said.