Out of order.
The spotlight on just her.
Maddy Sternfeldt responded.
The Twin Lakes junior was the lone diver during the Twin Lakes-Rensselaer Central girls swim dual Thursday in Monticello. Instead of the diving event taking place when usually slated, Sternfeldt took her six dives to begin the meet.
She registered a lifetime best 165.85 score, which began Twin Lakes’ 97-54 victory.
“I guess it was just the fact we’ve lost so many girls this week on quarantine. Somebody needed to step up, and I guess I did it,” Sternfeldt said. “It was something good to do, and (coach Lisa Mekos) gave me all my stronger dives so I could just hit them really well the best I could.
“I feel like if it’s either in the beginning or in the middle, either way you have to do it.”
Sternfeldt also anchored the 200-yard medley relay’s win (2 minutes, 7.24 seconds), won the 50 freestyle (31.05) and was part of the 200 freestyle win (1:57.14)
“This year, especially, you have to roll with the punches. Do whatever, direct traffic, just go with it,” she said. “Swimming is not my best event, but it’s fun to do.”
The Indians were without a handful of swimmers because of a coronavirus-related quarantine. Head coach Kerry Vogel applauded the team’s effort to persevere.
“Do what you can do. Shorthanded but they fought hard and did great,” he said. “It’s going to change every day no matter what we do, that’s the way the season is going to be.”
Rensselaer Central’s effort, he noted, was also incredible. The Bombers participated in the dual with just a handful of swimmers.
Twin Lakes earned wins in nine of 12 events, with Sternfeldt, Thompson and Hailey Vogel each doubling up on victories. Thompson won the 200 individual medley (2:23.72) and the 100 breaststroke (1:17.03) and Vogel won the 200 freestyle (2:17.55) and 500 freestyle (5:49.4).
Stretching the roster also meant tossing swimmers into events they weren’t used to. Vogel had no problem with that.
“It gave kids a chance to swim a lot of different strokes that they’d never swam before,” he said. “Maybe you were scared to swim an event but now it’s, ‘Hey, you’re doing it for the team.’ And all I can ask is they do their best.”