It was close. It was fun. It was an event.
The Indians opened their girls swim season Thursday with a 98-89 dual-meet victory against Lafayette Jefferson.
“This meet was close due to us only having four practices in for the past two weeks, but we pulled through,” sophomore Mya Thompson said.
The Bronchos led, 26-20, after picking up 11 points in the 200-yard individual medley before Twin Lakes turned it around for good with a 13-point effort in the 50 freestyle.
“It was a win. That was the thing,” head coach Kerry Vogel said. “We can’t ask for more than that, especially given the circumstances.”
The six-lane second heat of the 50 ended with the Indians taking first, second and third for the bulk of the points. Macy Green won in 28.6 seconds, while newcomers Maddy Sternfeldt (31.64) and Taylor Hodgen (34.6) following. Both are in their first year of swimming in high school, and Hodgen slid into third by 0.45 seconds.
“We all went into this swim meet knowing we were going to have to work our hardest and that no matter what there were no excuses for us to not swim as hard as we can,” junior Evvie Nicholas said. “I’m really proud of all the girls for pushing through and in the end winning our meet.”
Sternfeldt placed second in the 1-meter diving event with 144.95 points as Lafayette Jefferson closed within 40-38 in total score. Another Green win, this time in the 100 butterfly (1:17.18) led an 11-point finish for the Indians and a 51-42 lead. Mallory VanDoren (1:31.05) and Nicholas (1:32.33) placed third and fourth in the 100 fly.
Twin Lakes never trailed from there.
Thompson (100 freestyle, 1:01.71; 100 backstroke, 1:06.75) and Hailey Vogel (200 freestyle, 2:14.43; 500 freestyle, 5:46.22) each claimed a pair of wins, and the Indians swept the relays (200 medley relay, 400 freestyle, 200 freestyle).
“It was an amazing start to our season,” Thompson said. “I think everybody is excited for the rest of the season now.”