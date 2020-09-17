Twin Lakes made a late charge — a very late charge.
Nothing came of it, however, and the Indians fell, 2-1, to Peru in their first game back on the pitch since Aug. 25. Twin Lakes (3-4) missed five matches because the school was closed for COVID-19 cleaning, and head coach Roger DeLosh noted that played a large part in losing to the Tigers (2-6-1).
“They’ve done a lot of growing, considering we’ve been shut down for two weeks and this is our first game back,” DeLosh said. “I think they did well, and we’re just going to grow from today. We’re rusty; we knocked some of the rust off today.”
Twin Lakes had two corner kicks in the final six minutes of play, but nothing came of either offering. In the 79th minute, Jillian Bowman and Ella McNulty led a two-on-two excursion toward the Peru goal. The ball reached the inner part of the goalbox before Peru goalkeeper Jazlyn Korving punched the ball away before a shot could be put on net.
Twin Lakes’ Haley Beach followed up with a short shot on goal, but it was saved.
The Indians also put multiple shots on goal in the contest’s opening seven minutes, with at least five of their 15 shots coming in that timeframe. Korving made 13 saves.
Twin Lakes also collected 13 corner kicks, but managed just a few shots on goal from those attempts.
Peru took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, as Katelyn Cox’s 30-yard shot was lofted toward the goal. The ball curled down and just under the crossbar as Twin Lakes goalkeeper Courtney Burns reached back in an effort to punch it out.
Fifteen minute later, Burns saved a shot off the boot of Molly Gray. A scramble for the rebound ensued, and Hannah Yoo put her shot into the net for a 2-0 score.
Burns made six saves.
The Indians opened the second half with a push toward goal, and Jillian Bowman took a long, looping shot from distance that found its way into the net for a 2-1 score.
In the next 21 minutes of the half Twin Lakes had six corner kicks and multiple surges at Korving, but could not crack the scoreboard again.
“They finished strong, they finished hard,” DeLosh said. “It was our first game back. I think we did OK. We had a lot of opportunities; we just didn’t get big advantages.”