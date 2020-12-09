Olivia Nickerson outscored Lafayette Jefferson by herself as the Indians reached .500 with a 74-19 win in Lafayette on Tuesday.
All seven varsity athletes who played scored for Twin Lakes (2-2), with four at 10 or more. The Indians shot 53 percent (32 for 60) from the field.
“We had a solid team effort with each player getting in the scoring column,” head coach Brad Bowsman said. “I feel we made the biggest gains between the North Miami game and this game. Our posts did a nice job on hedging ball screens, with our guards being active in the passing lanes.”
Nickerson netted 22 on 8-of-14 shooting, adding seven steals, six rebounds and five assists. Addison Ward scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting, adding six steals, six rebounds and five assists.
Hannah Hodgen and Emma Need each chipped in 10 points; Hodgen contributed eight rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Girls Swimming
Twin Lakes 112, Logansport 56
Macy Green, Mya Thompson and Hailey Vogel each won two individual races and the Indians won three relays as they doubled up the host Berries on Tuesday in Logansport.
Green won the 50-yard freestyle (28.55) and the 100 free (1:04.44). Thompson won the 500 free (6:05.12) and the 100 breast (1:15.27). Vogel won the 200 free (2:16) and the 100 butterfly (1:13.6).
Abby Milligan won the 100 backstroke (1:30.32), topping teammate Madi Finn by a second.
Maddy Sternfeldt and Stella Roth swept the diving event, and Sternfeldt placed second in the 50 free.