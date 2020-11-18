Happy Thanksgiving.
In a news release sent out this morning, Twin Lakes Athletic Director Kent Adams announced the girls basketball team will play consecutive nights next week prior to the Thanksgiving break.
Those contests mark the first for any Twin Lakes sports team since the school district was closed because of the coronavirus.
The Indians (0-2) will play at Morgan Township at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 in a varsity-only game. Per Morgan Township COVID-19 restrictions, only players' parents may attend the game, with an attendance cost of $5. Masks are mandatory.
Twin Lakes will host Andrean on Nov. 25. Game time is 6 p.m. junior varsity; the varsity will follow. The Indians will play at Tri-County on Nov. 28 as scheduled.
In addition, Twin Lakes rescheduled three previously postponed games - it will face Carroll on Dec. 1, Lewis Cass on Dec. 17 and play at Lafayette Jefferson on Dec. 19th.
Specific information relating to attendance restrictions and guidelines will be announced several days prior to each event, per Adams.