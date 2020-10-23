One has to experience it.
That is the relative advice being doled out by Frontier’s Courtney Gutwein and Twin Lakes’ Tess Lilly to their teammates ahead of the New Prairie Semi-State meet in New Carlisle.
“I’ll probably wait until we get there; I haven’t talked with (Lilly Roth) much about it,” Lilly said. “No matter really what I say, she’ll have to experience it for herself to figure out what it’s like.”
Blissett joked Gutwein’s advice for the race is “just run.”
“She’ll say, ‘Don’t die,’” Blissett added as Gutwein grinned.
Blissett, a sophomore, and Roth, a freshman, represent the newcomers of the five White County participants who reached the penultimate race of the cross-country season. The pair placed 14th and 15th (Roth, then Blissett) at the Harrison Regional, with Blisset 1.1 seconds behind Roth.
“It’s weird because it’s fall break. I don’t feel like I have a race,” Blissett said. “I’m a little nervous already. I have goals to beat some people.”
So does Gutwein, who accomplished her goal of reaching semi-state for three consecutive seasons.
“I’m ready to be done running. My body’s getting too old to run,” she quipped as Blissett and head coach Melissa Culver-Pekny laughed.
All three returnees — Gutwein, Lilly and Scott — feel there is not much of a difference between last year’s venture and this year. The weather is supposed to be the same — cold and cloudy — and Agony Hill is still part of the course. Scott placed 137th (18 minutes, 11.9 seconds) last season and wants to break his personal-best of 17:26 this time around. Gutwein was 132nd (21:43.6) and Lilly was 156th (22:28.9).
“Same go-around. Same number of people, same course,” Lilly said. “Just run a good race, run a good time.”
Added Scott: “You just have to remember that however the weather is, it doesn’t change how you’re going to run.”
Strategy remains the same for the Falcons, as well. Blissett is going to find one or two runners to attach herself to and stay with them as much as she can. Gutwein will run her usual pace, then race whoever she’s around and attempt to push past them.
“I like the last 200. I like racing people at the end,” Gutwein grinned. “I like the chase.”
Heading into the woods is one of the best parts of the race, most of the returnees said. Agony Hill, well, is Agony Hill. The rest is run until you cross the line.
“In my mind, while I’m running, I might be thinking this is the last time I’ll ever run a cross-country race,” Lilly said. “Which will be weird, but I think it will get me through the race.”