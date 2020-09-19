FOWLER — Twin Lakes struggled out of the gate against winless Benton Central Friday night.
The Indians, however, scored 20 unanswered points to remain undefeated by beating the Bison, 30-10. Twin Lakes trailed 12-10 early.
“We just started how we practiced this week which was good one day and not well the next,” Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler said. “We have to get that cleaned up this week, but as a whole, we got going in the second quarter when we sped the tempo up with our empty and quad sets.”
A 69-yard touchdown run by Kahari Jackson got Twin Lakes going offensively late in the second quarter. Indian quarterback Lewis Dellinger followed that up with a 12-yard pass to Noah Johnston.
Dailan Reece’s interception gave the Indians the ball back late in the quarter and Dellinger hit classmate Gage Businger for a 10-yard score.
“Benton Central didn’t adjust very well to that, so we changed the pace of the game,” Sayler said. “That’s what we needed to do in that moment to get the momentum.”
Dellinger was matter-of-fact in discussing the Indians’ slow start.
“Well up until then it looked like we had our heads in the dirt. We couldn’t get rolling at all. We would have a great play then shoot ourselves in the foot,” Dellinger said. “Once we started making plays, we looked like we had all season.”
According to Sayler, the schedule changes Twin Lakes experienced since Sept. 1 — a postponed game and a rescheduled Saturday on with just two days preparation — contributed to the slow start. Twin Lakes also had players out for Saturday’s win against Indianapolis Tindley and were missing others Friday against the Bison.
“I think coming off the messed up week we had last week, and guys coming off not playing, and then different guys that are out this week, that contributed to our slow start,” Sayler said. “We have been playing the merry-go-round of shuffling guys in and out with us getting shutdown and injuries. It’s something we have to adapt to and our No. 2s have to be ready to go and our No. 3s also have to be ready to play.”
He felt Johnston and Jackson were keys to the turnaround.
“I thought Noah Johnston and Kahari Jackson had a heck of a night. I thought Kahari played really, really well with the jet sweep,” Sayler said.
Jackson finished with nine carries for 109 yards and one catch for 35. Dellinger threw for 129 and balanced two scores and two interceptions; he also ran for a TD.
Businger caught four passes for 49 yards and a score; Johnston caught four passes for 43 yards and a score.
Ethan Bowsman collected 14 total tackles, while Businger and Dellinger each grabbed two interceptions. Brandon Francoviak and Derek Overmeyer added nine total tackles apiece.
Twin Lakes will host Hamilton Heights next week for homecoming.