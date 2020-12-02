It’s finally here — for one half, anyway.
Twin Lakes’ girls swim season was supposed to begin Nov. 19. Then the novel coronavirus hit.
Fast-forward to tomorrow morning, when the Indians will hit the pool for a dual meet against Lafayette Jefferson. Several swimmers noted in early November they hoped COVID wouldn’t interrupt their season. Head coach Kerry Vogel expressed a little relief when it did by noting it was at the beginning of the season, which was easy to reschedule around later.
As the girls dive in Thursday, the program will look very different than it has the past few years. Twin Lakes lost seven swimmers, and have just 14 this season.
The Indians broke the 200 medley relay record, placed fourth at the Hoosier Conference meet and were second to Southmont by four points at the Crawfordsville Sectional. At the sectional, Twin Lakes snared four state spots — the 100 backstroke, 100 individual medley, 100 breaststroke (Mya Thompson) and 200 medley relay.
“It’s going to be interesting in ways,” Vogel said back in November. “We lost quite a bit of our points there, probably anywhere from 60-75 percent of our points with that senior class. That’s a tremendous amount to make up.”
Sophomore Mya Thompson was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that reached the state meet. She also swam in the 100 breaststroke at state. She and junior Macy Green are two of a handful that swam regular time in the pool or off the diving board. Evvie Nicholas, Abby Milligan, and Stella Roth are the other returnees.
Nicholas placed 11th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 100 butterfly, while Green and Milligan were 13th and 16th, respectively, in the 50. Stella Roth (fifth) and Green (11th) return to the diving board. Milligan placed ninth in the 100 freestyle.
“This year, we’re going to have fun. We’ll do a lot more bonding as a team I think,” Thompson said of expectations.
“We’re going to go after it, no matter what,” Vogel said. “We’ll just have to feel our way through early on and move some kids around, have them do some strokes that maybe they’ve never tried to see if there’s a fit.”
A handful of freshmen have moved up from the middle school, and four swimming newcomers also joined the program.
“I feel like a lot of the younger people are going to have to step up to try and field those positions. It’ll definitely be a change,” Green said. “I think just the lack of numbers (is going to be a hindrance). I think we can all improve a lot personally, but we’re not going to win a lot because of the numbers.”
The new combination puts the leadership onus on Green, Thompson and the other returnees. It’s a prospect they’re somewhat enthused by.
“I’m so used to being the younger person, so having to take the role of the (leader) … will be fun,” Green said.
The boy’s team, meanwhile, is trending upward. A solid freshman group bolsters a core of seven experienced returnees.
“It’s going to be a good year. We definitely have a lot of potential this year,”
senior Colby Koppelmann said. “It’s a lot of strong new people, too. Not just people who — numbers will help, but having strong swimmers helps even more. It’s experienced people who have done it before or in middle school.”
Finn and Rae Roth, who “have swam every single year since they were 5,” joked senior Jordan Lehocky, lead the group of freshmen.
Sophomore Aidan Totten placed top-4 in the 50- (third) and 100-yard (fourth) freestyle races at Crawfordsville as the Indians placed fourth (218 points), eight points behind the meet’s host. Hunter Bick was fourth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 100 butterfly.
Lehocky was sixth in the 500 freestyle, and all three relays reached the podium as top-8 placements.
“Hopefully yeah, it’s state or bust,” Totten smirked. “Soccer helped quite a bit with conditioning. And between swimming, I do workouts with Jordan.”
At that, Lehocky piped up: “Oh, yeah. Do you want to start going to Sculptures every day after practice?”
Replied Totten: “Yeah.”
Koppelmann laughed.
“This year is going to be our best chance in all four years of getting swimmers past sectionals,” he said. “We had five or six boys my freshman year, and now we have the strongest team in a while.”
The coach concurred.
“We’re coming off our first winning season in a few years and hoping to build on that,” Vogel said. “I think they’ll be fairly competitive because we have well-rounded individuals who can do multiple strokes. I’m looking forward to seeing where that team can go.”