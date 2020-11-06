Twin Lakes Athletic Director Kent Adams announced Thursday that the Indians’ Hoops Hysteria event, set for Nov. 14, is cancelled.
“I am sorry to announce that we must cancel the Hoops Hysteria event planned for the TLHS boys & girls basketball teams,” he wrote in an email. “This is due to the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases & an increasing number of quarantined students/staff in our school/community at this time.
“I know there has been a lot of work & planning that has already taken place for this event. Please know that those efforts are greatly appreciated & we are thankful for your support. However, we want to decrease the odds of further cases & quarantines and this is one step we feel necessary to take.”
Adams previously postponed the winter sports team picture day because of this.