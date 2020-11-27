Little formal training at the start.
Multiple-sport athletes from the jump.
And it was the perfect fit.
Senior Carson Gutwein and junior Clayton Bridwell closed their final season together with a 2020 All-State honorable mention selection from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association. The pair also were named first team District 3.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment,” Gutwein said. “I couldn’t have done it without my double partner Clayton. Clayton and I worked extremely well together ever since my sophomore year. I’ll miss playing with him and all my teammates.”
The duo earned the same honors in 2019.
“Getting all state was quite exciting” Bridwell said. “To be honest I did not know if we would get the award again because of the team having to quarantine. That caused us to miss seven or eight matches that I am 100 percent confident that Carson and I would have won.”
The pair combined to win nearly 30 matches over three seasons. They were the only Indians team to win in a 2018 4-1 sectional semifinal loss at Logansport, and went 2-0 at both the 2019 and 2020 Logansport Sectional as the Indians won consecutive sectional championships.
“That team is just a good team,” head coach Jennifer Ousley said. “They do actually click, work well together. They complimented each other athletically, spiritually and mentally as well.”
The pair added Hoosier Conference runner-up placements in 2018 (No. 2 doubles), 2019 (No. 1 doubles) and 2020 (No. 1 doubles).
“We just clicked with each other on the court, we knew each other like the back of our hands out there,” Bridwell said. “I am sad he is leaving, but I'm looking forward to seeing what next year has to offer.”
Coach Ousley “has some ideas in my head, but nothing is for certain” as far as Bridwell’s role next season. She expressed delight her doubles pair earned the recognition two consecutive years, marveling at their transformation the past three seasons.