A hiatus allowed Jennifer Ousley to take stock of her boys tennis program.
It wasn’t planned. But the Twin Lakes head coach, with feedback from her team, used the time off to reconfigure the Indians’ lineup.
Results bore out relatively well as the Hoosier Conference tournament quarterfinals ended Thursday. Tournament host Twin Lakes advanced three of its five entrants into the semifinal round.
Reece Arthur moved on at No. 3 singles, while the doubles teams of Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein (No. 1) and Hayden Hubbard and Jamison Ousley (No. 2) also play today. Each entrant will play twice today and place no worse than fourth.
“It’s a big adjustment as far as lineup. Our seven matches off had a big effect on where people stood and the outcomes we’ve had,” coach Ousley said of the changes. “And our seeding (for the tournament) was a lot different than it normally would be if we’d have played all those other matches.”
Arthur dropped from No. 2 singles to No. 3, while Luke Deno moved from being Hubbard’s doubles partner to No. 2 singles. Jamison Ousley moved from No. 3 singles to being a doubles player for the first time in his life.
“It’s a little bit of a change, but we’ll get used to it,” Jamison said. “We’ll get the hang of it.”
Arthur endorsed the change.
“We discussed it and we felt it was best for us as a team and each other that we make the switch,” he said. “That’s where we felt most comfortable.”
Arthur faced Lafayette Central Catholic’s Michael Fusiek in the quarterfinal after being awarded a first-round bye. Fusiek took a 3-1 lead in the first set, forcing Arthur to play catch up during his first match in 16 days. Arthur tied the set at 5, and staved off elimination by breaking Fusiek’s serve to force a first-set tiebreaker.
Arthur led 6-5 in the tiebreak, but Fusiek rallied. Later, a Fusiek unforced error gave Arthur an 11-10 lead. He punctuated the comeback with a winner down the line for a 7-6 (12-10) score, and used that to blow open the second set for a 7-6 (10), 6-1 win.
“My dad always tells me ‘You can’t come from behind if you’re not behind,’” Arthur said. “I (made comebacks) all last year and I know three sets is my thing. So I never get worried if I’m behind.
“First match back in almost two and a half weeks, it was nice to get that first set and it was a big tiebreak.”
At No. 2 doubles, Hubbard and Ousley reached the quarterfinal after a 7-5, 6-3 win Tuesday. In the quarterfinal, they took the first set off Benton Central, 6-2, and were ahead 5-4 in the second when the Bison broke their serve for a 5-5 tie. Hubbard and Ousley went ahead 6-5, but Benton Central rallied again to force a tiebreaker.
Twin Lakes led 5-2 and held on to win, 7-5.
“We still have stuff to work on, but it’s to be expected,” Hubbard said. “We’ve only played two games together. It’s going to take some more getting used to, but I think it is what is best for the team.”
At No. 2 doubles, Bridwell and Gutwein won 6-2, 7-5, advancing to the semifinals for a second straight year. They trailed 5-4 in the second set before reeling off three consecutive games.
Deno, at No. 2 singles, and Ryan Nickerson, at No. 1 singles, both fell in their quarterfinal matches to go 1-1. Deno took a set from his West Lafayette opponent, falling 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Nickerson fell, 6-0, 6-1, to his West Lafayette opponent.
“Luke Deno played great tonight, got a set off of West Lafayette, which is good for him. He’s going to be promising as a singles player as time goes on,” coach Ousley said. “Ryan took a game off West Lafayette’s best player, which was good.
“I didn’t know how they were going to perform, honestly. We had all that time off of matches and practices, and the mental state of all that (that goes with it).”