Each day, Twin Lakes’ boys tennis team needed one person to step up.
Each day, one did.
As a result, the Indians captured their second consecutive Logansport Sectional championship with a 3-2 win against Lewis Cass on Saturday.
“It proved we count on each and every one of them,” head coach Jennifer Ousley said. “I knew we had the mental strength to get the ‘w.’ It’s just if it came out (physically) or not.
“I feel like our experiences (this season) were very helpful for us mentally.”
In the championship round, sophomore Luke Deno squeezed out a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles to clinch the team title. The Indians were ahead 2-1 at the time of Deno’s victory.
“I knew I had to win,” Deno said. “I definitely don’t play very good when I first start out on Saturdays. So, the first set wasn’t great for me. But I finally put it together.”
Twin Lakes got its other points from its doubles teams.
No. 1 pairing Clayton Bridwell and Carson Gutwein won, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 2 pair Hayden Hubbard and Jamison Ousley won, 6-1, 6-4.
Bridwell and Gutwein were the lone Twin Lakes entry to go 2-0. They beat Delphi 6-2, 6-0 on Friday.
“I think Clayton and I went in there and led by example,” Gutwein said. “We figured the quicker we got done, the quicker we could go cheer on our teammates. Everyone plays better with someone cheering for them.”
On Friday, the Indians bested the Oracles, 3-2. Reece Arthur won 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3 at No. 3 singles to seal the semifinal victory. Ryan Nickerson won, 6-4, 6-3.
Nickerson took Saturday’s match to a third set, but fell 0-6, 7-5, 4-6. Deno drew strength from seeing Nickerson push to a third set while they were playing a court apart.
“I think a little bit of pressure came off when Ryan won his second set, but I still knew I should probably win,” Deno said. “When Ryan won his second set, I started to play better.”
The schools played twice in less than 24 hours because of a rain shower Thursday. Delphi and Twin Lakes didn’t play during the regular season.
“I feel like (the stoppage) helped us more,” Bridwell said. “Gave us a chance to see what our opponents had.
“We had a chance to warm up against them and got three games in before we stopped. So we at least knew a little of what we were working with.”
Twin Lakes faced Carmel in Tuesday’s Kokomo Regional opening round. Results were unavailable as of press time.
“Each year is different,” Ousley said of her team’s second title in a row. “We’ve had some unexpected things this year … position changes, missing matches, the pandemic, all those things. But we have mentally tough athletes.”