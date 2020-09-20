Repetition can be good.
Considering the conditions, repetition was great for Twin Lakes’ boys tennis team Saturday.
Advancing just three of its five entries into the Hoosier Conference semifinals, the Indians ended the 2020 tournament as runner-ups to perennial champion West Lafayette. Twin Lakes closed with both its doubles teams in second and No. 3 singles player Reece Arthur placing fourth.
“It’s pretty impressive, in my opinion,” junior Clayton Bridwell said. “We had three entries competing on Saturday, and that’s impressive considering we haven’t had a match in two weeks until the tournament.”
Both Bridwell and Carson Gutwein (No. 1) and Hayden Hubbard and Jamison Ousley (No. 2) faced Red Devils opposition in their championship matches.
Hubbard and Ousley became a team a little more than a week ago, after Twin Lakes returned to school and practice following a 10-day absence for COVID-19 related issues at the school. They were seeded ninth in the bracket because they had yet to play as a tandem, but became the lowest seed in conference tournament history to reach the championship match after three wins in five days, capped by a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Lewis Cass in the semifinal.
“I’d say that’s definitely an accomplishment, pretty special,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard and Ousley lost in the title round, 6-3, 6-2. The pair matched Allen and Shannon Tan game for game through six games of the first set, and rallied to force deuce three times in game seven. The Tans, however, took game seven, then eight and nine, to close the set. Hubbard and Ousley kept up with the Red Devils for four second-set games, knotting it at 2 apiece, before dropping the final four games, the set and the match.
“This was only our fourth or fifth match together, ever,” Hubbard said. “To win five games against West Side, I’d say it’s a win for us.”
Added Ousley, “He nailed it on the noggin. Five wins against West Side is pretty big, especially for just our fourth match together.”
Hubbard improved his standing one placement after pairing with Luke Deno to earn third last season.
Also improving their placement were Bridwell and Gutwein. The Indians’ No. 1 pair earned third last season, and pushed through to the Saturday’s title match with a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal win. They squared off against Zach Abrahamson and Arun Raman, and fell, 6-1, 6-2. Bridwell and Gutwein equalized the second set at 1-1 and 2-2, but couldn’t keep matching the Red Devils pair.
“Saturday morning we played pretty well, and West Side is just a good team,” Gutwein said. “It shows good improvement. I’m excited to see what we can do for sectionals if we can come out of a two-week break and do this at conference.”
At No. 3 singles, Arthur again vied for third place against a Western opponent. Parker Dean won the first set, 6-3, but Arthur flipped the result to send the match to a third-set tiebreaker.
Back and forth it went, until Dean won the ninth game to break a 4-all score. The Panther then took the 10th game for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win.
Arthur’s situation mirrored that of last year, when he was the last one on the court for the Indians and wasn’t sure if the team would clinch runner-up without his victory. It wouldn’t matter this season, but head coach Jennifer Ousley didn’t give anything away.
“I knew that we were going to place second whether he won or not,” she said. “He asked me before the match, ‘Do I need to win this or not?’ I said, ‘You need to win no matter what.’ He is so coachable, so fun to coach. He worked really hard, but fell just a little bit short.”
Coach Ousley consistently praised her team all week for its effort after the unwanted, mandatory break that played with their seeding and lineup. Twin Lakes has one more dual match and a tournament scheduled before the Logansport Sectional.
“They just go out there and play. I truly love this team,” she said. “These are kind of like all my sons. I look at every match as like it was my son out there playing.”