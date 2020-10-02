Weariness showed as Twin Lakes trudged off the pitch Thursday.
The Indians drew with Frankfort, 2-2, to close their regular season. They clambered back from a goal down twice in the first half, and had a handful of chances to take the lead in the second half. But something felt off to several players and head coach Joseph Vought.
“We did get tired toward the end; we weren’t there,” freshman midfielder Mario Benitez said. “We started out strong, but we didn’t keep it there.”
Added senior goalkeeper Alex Martinez, “We were losing it toward the end of the second half, and people were putting their heads down when they got beat … but we fought until the last minute.”
Martinez came up with a handful of saves again, perhaps none bigger than the second-half penalty kick in the 72nd minute. Technically, it wasn’t a save — the shot went wide left of the goal. But it was a pivotal moment that seemingly energized the Indians (4-4-3), who momentarily picked up their overall demeanor. In the next couple minutes as the clock wound down, Twin Lakes’ defense blocked a shot at point of attack and the Indians put a couple charges toward the Hot Dogs’ net, with a wayward shot missing high and wide of the frame.
“It was a good game,” Benitez said. “We had some opportunities; we probably could have had more chances if we would have kept our heads up.”
Benitez and Jackson Fry scored to equalize in the opening half after Martinez was beat. Vought felt Frankfort was the exact opposite of his club in the opening half — it was somewhat lethargic and played well in spurts during the first 40 minutes, but nearly dominated every facet of the final 40.
“I don’t know what their coach said to them at halftime, but they came out — they were sprinting all over the field in the second half, whereas in the first half they were just walking everywhere,” he said. “They looked better in the second half, and we looked worse. The second half kind of confused me a little bit (with us). I’m not sure what the problem was.”
Twin Lakes ends the season even, with a 3-1-2 mark since Sept. 16’s schedule restart. The loss was a 1-0 defeat. The Indians beat Winamac, 1-0, on Tuesday while rotating in junior varsity players and bench players heavily.
“We’ve been playing close with some good teams (recently) … even in our loss to Covington, I feel like we played pretty well,” Vought said. “We’re just not, we’re not getting over the hump, I guess.
“We’ve improved, but … I was telling the guys, we’re starting to do the little things. We’ve improved a lot, but if we can make that jump up another level, we can be a whole lot better.”
Twin Lakes has the weekend off, and faces Rensselaer Central in the West Lafayette Sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Keeping possession, passing and moving with the ball were all things the Indians need to sharpen between now and then, according to Benitez and Martinez.
“We’ll improve,” Benitez said. “We’ll for sure improve, and we’ll definitely learn from this game. Everything we need to work on, we’ll work on.”