Twin Lakes boys basketball coach and athletic director Kent Adams announced Tuesday afternoon that the Indians will begin their season at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 by playing West Lafayette at the Lafayette Jefferson PFCU round-robin tournament.
Twin Lakes will face host Lafayette Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. the next day, and Lafayette Central Catholic at 6 p.m. Dec. 5. The round-robin tournament replaces the annual Franciscan Heath Hoops Classic, which was cancelled this season.
“Looking forward to getting started (with practice) on Saturday,” Adams said of the tournament.
Adams is one win away from 400 career coaching victories.
There is a four-team junior varsity tournament Dec. 5 with a two-game guarantee.
Tri-County athletics posts list of upcoming postponements
The Tri-County Athletics Department released a list of upcoming contests through Dec. 3 that have been postponed.
Thursday’s schedule took a hit as the boys basketball scrimmage at Carroll is no more, while a Midwest Conference girls basketball game with South Newton will have to be made up later on.
The Tri-County-South Newton sixth-grade boys and girls basketball games are also postponed.
The freshman boys basketball game vs. Pioneer on Nov. 23 is off, as is the North Newton wrestling invitational on Nov. 28. Seventh and eighth grade boys basketball against South Newton on Nov. 30 is off, as is a seventh and eighth grade boys doubleheader against Benton Central.