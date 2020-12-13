Defensive pressure was there. So was the speed. And the shooting.
Twin Lakes added another element Saturday to help in its 85-50 rout of Fountain Central — second-chance points.
The Indians collected 18 offensive rebounds Saturday against the Mustangs. It was two fewer than Friday’s 20 against Elwood, but players and head coach Kent Adams were pleased that Twin Lakes (2-0) added more scores off additional opportunities.
The Indians scored 19 points off 11 first-half offensive rebounds in pulling out to a 46-22 halftime lead. Reece Arthur provided two putbacks to push the home team ahead 11-7 in the first quarter, and three putbacks over the next few possessions pushed the advantage from four points to as many as eight. Lewis Dellinger converted two of them for leads of 17-9 and 19-11.
The Mustangs never came closer in the half, or contest.
“Coach has stressed (getting) offensive rebounds big time in practice,” Clayton Bridwell said. “We will run if we do not crush the offensive boards.”
Adams smiled when Bridwell’s words were relayed.
“That’s interesting,” he chuckled. “I get on them about a lot of stuff.
“They improved from (Friday’s second-chance scoring output). That’s a sign right there — you always measure from game one to game two, one game to the next, and we improved.”
Adams also praised his team’s halfcourt defense, and its rebounding effort in general. Twin Lakes grabbed 40 rebounds for the second time in 24 hours, with Kahari Jackson’s seven leading the way. Noah Johnston added six, and Arthur’s five were all on the offensive side of the glass. Three of Dellinger’s five boards were offensive rebounds.
“Our tallest guy is 6-foot-2. It’s all in the heart,” Jackson said. “That’s all it is. Heart over height.”
Johnston scored 15 while Bridwell and Jackson each added 14. Adams noted the bench added a needed boost when called upon. Arthur closed with eight points and Colin Seymour chipped in seven points, four rebounds and a pair of steals. Ty Gillum scored on consecutive second-quarter possessions and added a pair of rebounds and a steal in six minutes.
“I thought Reece Arthur had a great first quarter in crashing the boards and being active,” Adams said. “Colin (Seymour) was very good tonight and Ty Gillum really comes out of nowhere.
“We needed some spot work there with guys getting in foul trouble, getting tired. (Gillum) comes in and what was it, four points in a couple minutes? Holy cow.”
Bridwell and Jackson both geeked out at Gillum’s scores, as well as the rest of their teammates’ performances.
“That’s the important part. You have to cheer each other on,” Jackson said. “Our bench, if you look at the film, you see everyone cheering and clapping for us. We cheer and clap for them when they go in, too. We do our best for each other.”