Hesitation. Pauses. Slight laughter.
Kaylan Howard liked a handful of things about her freshman cross-country season at Indiana University-Kokomo, starting and ending with the fact she and her teammates were allowed to compete this season.
The Twin Lakes alumna wasn’t incredibly happy with her times during some races, but steadily moved herself up the team ranks to settle in as a top-5 scorer for the team.
Considering everything the group went through, she again turned toward the positive: “We’re so thankful we even had a season. Some sports didn’t have anything (happen).”
Kokomo head coach Jason VanAlstine agreed. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics decided to proceed with fall sports during the current COVID-19 pandemic, and allowed each of its conferences to govern themselves. The River States Conference decided to move forward, as did IU-K.
“I think a lot of that was about most of our fall sports are outdoor sports and can be done very safely,” VanAlstine said. “They set out a lot of safeguards to make sure we were doing everything the safest possible way, but also to make sure we were giving our athletes an opportunity o go to their classes and compete.”
His ninth season as head coach brought its own issues. The Cougars opened 2020 with eight freshmen on the 15-woman roster. An influx of youth, as well as the competitiveness within the program, allowed for plenty of competition.
“The way our women’s team is pretty much comprised this year is we had one frontrunner who was significantly ahead of everybody else,” VanAlstine said. “After (junior Lexi Jackson), there was a pack of five or six women and they pushed each other every practice, every workout we did.
“Some practices Kaylan would finish third or fourth after them, and some she’d be seventh or eighth just depending on the day. If you look over the course of the season … she improved.”
Howard’s first race was a 22 minute, 34.9 second 5-kilometer run at the Sept. 11 Indian Wesleyan Twilight Classic, good for 126th in the field and seventh place on the team. A couple weeks later, she improved to fifth on the team at a race hosted by Huntington University. Howard was fifth on the team at one other meet, and fourth at two others.
She placed fourth amongst her teammates at the Nov. 7 RSC meet, clocking 23:04.64 to place 33rd overall. The Cougars were nine points better than Point Park, and nearly eight seconds faster on aggregate.
“At conference, she stepped up and had an above-average day for her,” VaanAlstine said. “And our women’s team, also being out our top runner, did not run particularly well that day. And she was a big part of helping us get fifth place. She had a good day when we needed her to.”
She clocked a collegiate-best 21:54 at the Oct. 9 Fast Cats Invitational, and registered under 22:35 in three of five races.
“I’m really proud of myself for that,” Howard said of the consistency and emergence. “The times this year I wasn’t too proud of myself with … I felt like I was running so much faster than what I was actually going.”
VanAlstine noted her feeling had myriad details behind it, from being a freshman on a college team to the pandemic hanging over everything.
“Especially with this fall, with the amount of extra stress everybody was feeling, I saw that even more,” the coach said. “She did an excellent job at staying focused on the training and improving despite everyone dealing with a really unusual season.”
Howard concurred.
“Practices were kind of all over the place … I think we all did our very best,” she said. “A lot of the girls would text and set up our own meet ups to run sometimes. We’d go off the workouts the coaches’ set up and just work together. I was proud of ourselves for doing that.
“I learned that there are hard things in life, and bad things happen, and you can’t let that stop you. You have to see what could happen and be thankful for what you have, and let that push you and don’t give up.”
The Cougars lose just one runner based on their current roster. VanAlstine believes Howard will just get better over her career.
“She’s one of the hardest workers on the team. I anticipate over the next three and a half years that we’re going to see a lot more good things with Kaylan,” VanAlstine said. “We’re excited to see what comes next for her. With her work ethic, good things are going to happen.”