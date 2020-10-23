Six and a half hours.
That’s how long it took to complete Mallory Gardiner’s final round of her Loras women’s golf season.
If anything exemplified perseverance, spending nearly five hours on one’s final 10 holes might take the cake for the junior.
The first eight holes of Sept. 30’s Simpson College Invitational took just under two hours, which both Gardiner and Loras College head coach Cole Sondgeroth noted is typical.
Two of the back nine holes saw Gardiner and her group was at least 30 minutes to tee off at the Division III event.
“That’s like restarting the round for each hole,” she said. “But I continued to persevere through the round, and I really had to battle on the back nine. “That was really a nice exclamation mark on a season that was all about persevering and just doing your best with what you have.”
Gardiner carded an 86, her best single round of the season, to tie for fifth place and earn American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) Co-Female Athlete of the Week. She was the first Loras women’s golfer since 2012 to earn the honor.
Simpson College hosted both a men’s and women’s golf tournament that Wednesday, which led to the incredibly long wait times.
“It sucks when you have to sit on a tee for 40 minutes and then expect to get re-loosened and hit a shot, and then have to go to the next tee and do the same thing,” Sondgeroth said. “She was able to stay loose, see her teammates at every hole after she made the turn. She kept them in it, kept them motivated.
“For her to play the way she did that day, I couldn’t have been more proud.”
The former Twin Lakes standout broke 90 her final two rounds and carded 89 or better in four of eight rounds this season.
All things considered, Gardiner was happy to play a fullseason. As the lone junior and oldest member of the golf team, things were uncertain as the summer turned to fall. The A-R-C allowed women’s golf, cross-country and tennis to play as scheduled in what Gardiner joked was a “guinea pig” decision. All three sports have social distancing built in, for the most part, an argument those sports made with the conference.
“We were all really excited to get the chance to play,” Gardiner said. “But we were deeply aware that we were being watched. Our conference was one of the few DIII conferences that chose to play competitively this season. That made us careful in what we did outside of practice.”
The team kept to itself during the seven-week season, and did most other activities — club or organizational meetings and such — over Zoom calls or video chatting when social distancing wasn’t available. Day-to-day temperature checks were mandatory, as was mask-wearing in all non-competition situations.
“I thought things were a lot smoother … smoother than I was anticipating, and genuinely pretty safe,” Gardiner said. “I never felt once (at a tournament) like, ‘I don’t know if this would be allowed.’”
A sense of normalcy was what everyone craved.
“The opportunity to play golf was a great respite in a time where nothing else was guaranteed and rules kept changing every day,” Gardiner said. “I think all of us had that feeling, so we were all willing to make that sacrifice.”
Gardiner dropped her stroke average for the third consecutive year, posting a 90.5 average. She averaged a 94.8 as a freshman and a 92.6 as a sophomore.
“She’s definitely been a huge leader on this team,” Sondgeroth said. “Her growth, honestly, a lot of it has come through this season. She’s led by example more times than not, and I couldn't ask for a better leader, a better individual to take us through this. She’s kept everybody positive through the situation. And her own hard work, it paid off.”