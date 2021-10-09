MONTICELLO — Looking to take in some high school volleyball action? If so, then Twin Lakes High School will be the place to be.
The Twin Lakes Volleyball Invitational will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 in the high school gym. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the first matches get under way at 9 a.m.
Cost is $5 per person for the day (digital tickets or bank card only).
Featured teams will be Twin Lakes, Western, Benton Central, Frankfort, Rochester, Rensselaer.
Twin Lakes (9-14) and Western (9-15) will play each other at 9 a.m., as will Benton Central (23-4) and Frankfort (9-18).
At 10 a.m., Twin Lakes will play Rochester (11-16) while Frankfort tangles with Rensselaer (8-12).
At 11 a.m., matches will feature Rochester vs. Western and Rensselaer vs. Benton Central.
After teams battle for third- and fifth-place at noon, the two first-place teams will play for the championship at 1 p.m.
Sets 1 and 2 will be played to 25 points; Set 3 will be to 15 points — with no cap. Tiebreaker criteria will be head-to-head, then, if needed, fewest points allowed. If all else doesn’t determine placement, a simple coin flip will be invoked.
Players to watch
Twin Lakes season stat leaders: Maddie Putman — 110 kills, 13 aces, 89 blocks; Emma Need — 29 aces, 35 blocks, 145 digs, 359 assists; Alaina Wolfe — 29 aces, 337 digs, 43 assists, 380 serve receptions; Izarie Metcalf — 20 aces, 140 digs; Lora Pass — 114 blocks
Rensselaer season stat leaders: Jessie Ringen — 49 kills, 21 aces; Ella Gehring — 35 blocks; Morgan Van Meter — 24 blocks; Rhys Puent — 117 digs; Kenzie Moore — 109 digs, 121 serve receptions; Ellie Castle — 124 assists
Benton Central stat leaders: Sienna Foster — 294 kills, 36 aces, 22 blocks, 354 digs; Sophie Cobb — 229 kills, 33 aces, 221 digs, 250 serve receptions; Jaycee Strawsma — 28 aces, 58 blocks; Danielle Haberlin — 274 digs, 269 serve receptions; Kennedy Tolen — 231 digs, 690 assists
Frankfort stat leaders: Bella Colby — 171 kills, 44 blocks; Maicee Sterrett — 159 kills, 23 aces, 258 digs; Morgan Adamson — 110 kills, 30 aces, 193 digs, 386 assists; Tarah Martinez — 40 aces, 215 digs; Madison Toney — 23 aces, 279 digs; Sydni Whitaker — 36 aces, 179 digs;
Western stat leaders: Mckenna Smith — 132 kills, 62 blocks; Lacy Rathbun — 126 kills, 34 blocks, 170 digs; Kieli Fogg — 29 aces, 183 digs; Linsay Guge — 24 aces, 406 digs, 237 assists; Kenzie Broman — 81 blocks
Rochester stat leaders: Emily Hughes — 267 kills, 45 aces, 57 blocks; Kylie Houston — 52 aces, 310 digs, 378 serve receptions; Alexa Kouskousakis — 55 kills, 21 aces, 34 blocks, 223 digs, 493 assists.