FRANKFORT — Twin Lakes’ girls tennis team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory Monday at Frankfort.
At No. 1 singles, Kailey Sanders downed Ariana Regalado, 6-1, 6-1; while at No. 2, Sydney McCall defeated Karely Santos, 6-2, 6-1.
Ava Kaufmann, at No. 3, at a bit of a difficult time with Raelyn Mitchell, but prevailed 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4).
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Emma Need and Hannah Hodgen took carer of Frankfort’s Libby Pierce and Maria Guisosa Angeles, 6-2, 6-2; and the No. 2 tandem of Jenna Pepple and Jacky Diaz won in straight sets over Jocelyn Seward and Odalis Campos-Vasquex, 6-0, 6-0.
The Indians’ junior varsity team beat Frankfort, 3-0, to improve its record to 2-0.
Twin Lakes will try to keep its perfect record intact when it travels to Logansport today.