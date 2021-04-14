MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes girls’ tennis team ran its record to an unblemished 3-0 with a 4-1 victory Tuesday over Logansport.
The Indians’ Kailey Sanders bested Logansport’s Lydia Goad 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Sydney McCall defeated Lexi Brown, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7 at No. 2.
Twin Lakes lone match loss came at No. 3 singles after the Berries’ Kate Barber topped TL’s Ava Kaufmann 6-2, 6-3.
The Indians took both doubles matches, with Hanna Hodgen and Emma Need handling Laney Pearson and Trista Russon 6-2, 6-0; and Jenna Pepple-Jacky Diaz beating Rachel Calisto-Mayce McClure 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The junior varsity girls team beat Logansport 3-2 to also runs its record to a perfect 3-0.