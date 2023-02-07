The Twin Lakes Lady Indians were celebrated with a parade through the city on Monday afternoon for winning the sectionals, their first sectional trophy since 2007. The girls' team will play in regionals against Garrett High School on Saturday at Bellmont High School in Decatur, Indiana, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold online prior to the event or at the door for $10. Tickets are good for both contests with game 1 beginning at 4 p.m. where Hamilton Heights will play Norwell. Twin Lakes is game 2.
Sophomore Addie Bowsman is this week's ICBA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week and she broke the school's single season assist record with 186 assists for the season. The previous record holder was Jessica Bragg, Class of 2001, who had 180 assists. Bowsman broke the record with an assist to Hannah Hodgen for a layup in the sectional championship game Saturday night.
ICBA/Franciscan Player of the Week states:
"From the day she stepped foot on campus, Sophomore Addison Bowsman has had the ball in her hands and helped Twin Lakes to 45 wins so far, including a perfect 26-0 record to this point in 2022-2023. Last week, the Lady Indians won their 17th Sectional title, but just their first since 2007.
"They began their week with a comfortable win over North Montgomery, in which Bowsman scored 21 points, grabbed three caroms, and dished out 10 assists to post a double-double. She was 6-8 from the floor, 3-4 from long range, and she collected five steals as well. In the Sectional Semifinal, a nail-biting 68-61 double overtime win against West Lafayette, the 5-6 point guard was productive again, scoring 25 points, pulling down seven rebounds, assisting on seven more baskets, and picking up three steals. Then in the Sectional Championship, the Sophomore guard went for another 20 points, collected four rebounds, and handed out seven additional assists. She set the single-season Lady Indian record for assists with 186."
Teammate Olivia Nickerson was the Player of the Week for the first week of girls' basketball, the week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 5, after making her 1,000th career point at the first game of the season.
Congratulations to all the team players, coaches and supporting staff! Good luck at Regionals!