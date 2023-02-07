The Twin Lakes Lady Indians were celebrated with a parade through the city on Monday afternoon for winning the sectionals, their first sectional trophy since 2007. The girls' team will play in regionals against Garrett High School on Saturday at Bellmont High School in Decatur, Indiana, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold online prior to the event or at the door for $10. Tickets are good for both contests with game 1 beginning at 4 p.m. where Hamilton Heights will play Norwell. Twin Lakes is game 2.

Tickets online can be purchased at https://public.eventlink.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos