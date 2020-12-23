WOLCOTT – Tri-County’s girls basketball team had trouble slowing down Twin Lakes’ offense Wednesday afternoon. The Indians won 82-42 to improve to 6-5 on the season.
The Cavaliers, playing only its second game in a month after being shut down for COVID-19, struggled to defend the 3-point line and Twin Lakes freshman standout Olivia Nickerson.
Nickerson hit nine 3-pointers, tying the school record with Betsy Adams, and finished with 30 points. Twin Lakes as a team shot 63 percent from deep.
“We got out-hustled. It was a defensive struggle for us to keep a hand in Nickerson’s face,” Tri-County Head Coach Missi Tyler said. “We were slow on the switches. We tried to make an adjustment and that helped but weren’t able to keep up with her early.
“When Twin Lakes would screen her off, we didn’t hedge out to get a hand in her face. We didn’t do a good job with that at all,” the Tri-County head coach added. “We were playing behind and a step slow defensively all day.”
All seven Indians scored in the win. Hannah Hodgen had 13 points for Twin Lakes while Ariel Davis, Emma Need and Evelyn Scharer each finished with 10 points. Scharer had nine rebounds, Need and Nickerson added seven while Kora Pass added eight rebounds and four points.
“We shot the ball well as a team. You give Olivia some space and she is going to knock shots down,” Twin Lakes Head Coach Brad Bowsman said. “Today she shot it better than usual, but she is a good shooter and she is going score game in and game out for us.”
The Indians shot 47 percent from the field as a team and Bowsman was happy with his team’s aggressiveness.
“We took the open shots we had and didn’t pass them up. Even if it was Hannah or Evelyn, we have a lot of confidence in our other girls to knock down the open shots,” he said. “We need to keep getting girls involved and today we did a nice job of that.”
Bowsman was less than thrilled with his team’s defensive effort.
“Defensively we have to get better. We must get better on the defensive end of the floor,” he said. “I feel like a lot of girls play weak defensively. Hopefully more games and practice will help us be stronger defensively before the end of the season.
Bowsman added that his team must work on its court awareness.
“I don’t think the girls are aware of where they should be if the ball is on the opposite side of the floor,” he said. “We don’t know that we need to be in the middle of the floor ready to help. We are close to help, but we are two or three dribbles away and that’s too far before teams can get to the bucket to score.”
Tri-County senior Myah Alberts paced the Cavaliers with 15 points while Brynn Warren added 11 points. Autumn Ross chipped in with five points and 10 rebounds.
The Cavaliers (2-3) shot only 30 percent from the field and 4 of 17 from beyond 3-point range.
“We put the ball on the ground and tried to go to the basket instead of posting up,” Tyler said. “They were physical and had a hand in our face. We just didn’t make good adjustments.”