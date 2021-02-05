MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes overcame a halftime deficit to edge Western Friday evening, 54-50, in Class 3A Sectional 22 action.
The Indians (14-9) will play Benton Central (13-3) in the championship game Saturday night. The Bison defeated West Lafayette in overtime 60-54 after trailing the entire game.
In Friday night’s first game, the Indians used a 9-0 run to start the third quarter to turn around a slow start after only leading twice in the first half.
“In the first half, we were a little jittery and Western came out strong. We were able to stay close and then Hannah (Hogden) and Addi (Ward) came on for us and hit some big shots. Those two were a little quiet, but in the second half they came alive,” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said.
Ward had 13 of her 14 points in the second half while Hodgen also had 14 and Olivia Nickerson had 16 points.
Twin Lakes shot just 27 percent from the field in the first half.
“Once you make some shots, the basket gets a little bigger. In the first half, we just missed some shots, but I explained that we needed to forget about the missed shots and be confident in ourselves,” Bowsman stated.
Ward explained that she was able to get in a better rhythm after halftime.
“In the first half, I didn’t have good looks and was forcing it. In the second half, I was taking my time and also attacking the basket because we opened up the floor,” Ward noted.
According to Western head coach Lisa Pflueger, her team’s first half defense gave the Indians fits.
“We came out in man and no one has seen us in man, so I think we confused them. We knew where they were going to go on offense, but foul trouble hurt us and was our nemesis all year long,” she said.
Western, losers of eight of its last nine regular season games, tied the game in the fourth quarter at 42.
After Hodgen made one of two free throws to give Twin Lakes a one-point advantage, Western called timeout and Bowsman saw an opportunity.
“We have to pick our spots with our press to jump on them quickly, but that was a great spot to throw some pressure at them,” Bowsman said.
The pressure worked as Ward got a steal and a layup. She followed that up with three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer.
“They shocked our freshman point guard with pressure. We just needed to adapt. That hurt us but the foul on the 3-pointer really hurt because she flopped. We talked all week that their shooters flop when you get anywhere close to them and they are going to drop like flies,” Pflueger said.
Western shot just 32 percent in the second half and a big key to that was the post defense by Kora Pass, who had been in foul trouble most of the first half.
“We needed our two big posts in the game. I think Emma (Need) did a nice job in the first half, but Kora just has that size that helps us out. She played really well in the second half,” Bowsman explained.
The sophomore post admitted she wanted to move Western’s post off the block.
“I tried to get low to block out. I wanted to body them and not play weak in the second half. I really tried to keep them off the block and not let them get good position,” Pass noted.
Pass finished with six points and eight rebounds.
The Indians will try to earn a sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday on their home floor vs. Benton Central.