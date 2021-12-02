MONTICELLO — Look out for the 2021-22 version of the Twin Lakes Lady Indians.
Already off to a 7-1 start, the upcoming opponents on the schedlule are taking notice.
“With the return of 85% of our offensive average, we look to build upon the success from last year and the varsity playing experience each player gained (during the 2020-21 season),” Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman said.
Twin Lakes has been winning its games by an average of 66-38 — an average margin of almost 28 points per game. They won six consecutive games to start the season.
“A major goal for this year is to improve our defensive play to lower last year’s defensive (scoring) average of 51.6 points per game,” Bowsman said.
The Indians’ only loss was Nov. 20 to Benton Central — a Hoosier Conference foe but not in this game since it was during a tournament — by a 44-37 count.
Sophomore Olivia Nickerson, who led Twin Lakes scorers last season with a 23.1 points per game average, is picking up where she left off. She’s currently scoring 19.3 ppg (154 total points through eight games).
Nickerson is most deadly from beyond the 3-point arc, having connected on 30 of 89 attempts (through the first eight games). In 2020-21, she drained 97 triples in 246 attempts.
Another veteran, junior Addison Ward, is maintaining her sophomore season levels when she averaged 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. So far through the first eight games of 2021-22, Ward is averaging 12.5 points (100 points), 3.9 rebounds and two steals per contest.
Ward and Nickerson were Twin Lakes’ 1-2 punch in 2020-21 as the Indians finished 14-10 overall and 1-3 in the Hoosier Conference West.
This year, Coach Bowsman has added a third punch — his daughter, Addison Bowsman.
So far this season, the 5-foot-6 freshman guard is averaging 17.1 points (137 points through eight games), 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
Addison Bowsman’s season high so far was a 34-point effort against Harrison on Nov. 19. Coach Bowsman said his daughter has been exposed to varsity play for several years, having attending many practice sessions with her dad since she was in elementary school.
Other returners for Twin Lakes include senior forward Lilly Foster, junior guard Hannah Hodgen (9.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg), junior center Kora Pass (4.9 rpg), junior forward Emma Need (4.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg), and junior Evelyn Scharer (6.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg), who has started for Coach Bowsman since her freshman season.
Newcomers, along with Bowsman, include sophomore forward Kortney Kyser and sophomore guard Ava Kauffmann.
Twin Lakes’ next game will be 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hamilton Heights (4-2), who are unbeaten at home this season.