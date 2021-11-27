MONTICELLO – Twin Lakes’ varsity girls basketball team improved to 7-1 with its 86-39 victory Nov. 27 over Tri-County.
The Indians were off and running from the get-go, racing out to a 35-15 lead after the opening quarter and extending the margin to 67-25 at halftime.
Twin Lakes eased off on the gas in the second half and cruised to the victory.
Olivia Nickerson led all scorers with 29 points, three rebounds and three assists for Twin Lakes. Addison Bowsman and Addison Ward each scored 17 points and Hannah Hodgen dropped in 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Bowsman also had five assists and four steals. Ward had four assists and six rebounds, and Evelyn Scharer had six rebounds.
Johnetta Whitmire led Tri-County (1-4) with 12 points and four rebounds, followed by Brynn Warren with 10 points and six rebounds.
Twin Lakes canned 33 of 57 shots from the floor for 57% and 14 of 16 from the free throw line for a sparkling 87%. Tri-County drained 12 of 46 for 26% and 9 of 17 for 52%.
The Cavaliers converted 6 of 21 shots from 3-point land (28%) and the Indians meshed 6 of 20 from beyond the arc for 30%.
Twin Lakes will travel to Hamilton Heights on Dec. 4, while Tri-County will travel to North White on Nov. 30.