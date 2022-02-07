MONTICELLO — A pair of Twin Lakes football players were named Feb. 7 to the Indiana Football Coaches Association 2021-2022 Region IV All-Star team.
Seniors Kayvion Jackson and Colin Seymour made the team.
Jackson earned his way on as a defensive end while Seymour was named the team’s kicker.
Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior who also doubled as a running back, recorded 40 tackles during the 2021-22 season to finish with 67 career stops. He also had 9.0 quarterback sacks for 40 yards in loss and finished his TL career with 15 total sacks.
Jackson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
Seymour, 5-11, 160 pounds, excelled as the Indians’ kicker. He was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, and connected on a school-record 54-yard field goal Sept. 24, 2021, against Hamilton Heights. He also booted 16 of 20 extra-point attempts (80%).
For his four-year career, Seymour connected on 108 of 124 extra-point kicks and 9 of 11 field goals for 135 career points.
Seymour also had 35 kickoffs during the 2021 season for 1,912 yards — the longest a 65-yarder — and 19 touchbacks. For his career, he booted 176 kickoffs for 8,173 yards (46.4 yard average) and 32 touchbacks.
As a punter, Seymour had 44 punts for 1,539 yards — a 35-yard average – with eight of those landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. For his career, he had 90 punts for 3,143 yards (34.9 yards per punt) and 23 going inside the opponent’s 20.
Seymour signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Indianapolis.