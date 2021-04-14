MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 17-3 baseball loss to West Lafayette on Tuesday.
It was the second loss to the Red Devils in as many days. The Indians also lost 5-4 a day earlier in the first of a home-and-home matchup with West Lafayette.
The Red Devils scored the bulk of their runs — nine — in the fifth and final inning to invoke the 10-run rule.
Twin Lakes managed just four hits — all singles — from Clayton Bridwell, CJ Brummett, Reece Arthur and Tristan Robertson.
Dailan Reece took the loss on the mound for the Indians, giving up eight runs on 10 hits. He struck out three and walked one in three innings of work. Allen Miller yielded six runs on four hits, one strikeout and two walks in 1 1/3 innings of relief, and Sam Smolek allowed three runs on a hit, while striking out one and walking three in just one-third of an inning.
Joey Siciliano was the big hitter for the Red Devils, going 3-for-3 with a double and a two-run homer, and knocking in seven run. He also scored two runs.
Twin Lakes (3-6, 1-3 Hoosier) will entertain McCutcheon (7-0) on Friday.