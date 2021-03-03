Twin Lakes edges Benton Central 61-55, moves on to sectional semifinal

MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ boys basketball team held off Benton Central, 61-55, to advance to Friday night’s sectional semifinal.
Noah Johnston and Kahari Jackson each scored 15 points to pace the Indians (19-4). Gage Businger added 11 points and Clayton Bridwell added nine points.
Blake Buchanan led Benton Central (10-12) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Johnston pulled down nine boards for the Indians, who will move on to face Western, which defeated West Lafayette in Wednesday’s night second game, 54-39.
Western has handed Twin Lakes two of its four losses this season — 57-48 on Jan. 30 and 60-43 on Feb. 19.
In the other Friday semifinal, Maconaquah will take on Peru at 6 p.m., followed by Twin Lakes-Western at 7:30 p.m.
Friday's winners will advance to the sectional title game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Twin Lakes High School's gymnasium.