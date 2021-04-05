LAFAYETTE — The Twin Lakes baseball team dropped two games Saturday at Loeb Stadium.
The Indians (1-2) fell to Kankakee Valley 6-3 and Lafayette Jefferson 11-1.
In game one, the Kougars and Indians were scoreless through four innings as KV pitcher Matt Caldwell and Twin Lakes’ Reece Arthur tossed blanks on the scoreboard.
Kankakee Valley started the scoring with three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth inning.
The middle of the KV lineup did most of the damage in the victory. Ryan Tinnel, Tyler Feddeler and Caldwell had six of the Kougars’ seven hits.
Tinnel had three RBIs while Feddeler added another.
“KV is a good team and came up with big hits at the right time,” Twin Lakes head coach Jake Burton said.
Caldwell got the win on the bump. He finished with four strikeouts.
Twin Lakes finished with six hits. Clayton Bridwell, Dailan Reece, Peyton Hirt, Sam Smolek, Blayze Woods and Ethan Bowsman had hits. Reece had two RBIs and Bridwell also drove in a run.
In game two, Indian starter Peyton Hirt struggled with his control. Hurt walked two and hit four Broncos in his 1 1/3 on the mound.
“We had some control issues on the mound, but unlike Friday night, we weren’t able to get away with it,” Burton said. “Our guys put guys on base and good teams are going to take advantage. We played a team that wasn’t as good Friday night and got away with it because you can’t do that against most of the teams on our schedule.”
Lafayette Jeff had nine hits, paced by Caleb Koeppen’s three hits and three RBIs. Koeppen ended the game with a three-run inside-the-park home run at the spacious Loeb Stadium.
Earlier in the day, Koeppen smacked a two-run inside-the-park homer against Kankakee Valley.
Hirt, Smolek and CJ Brummett had hits in the loss for Twin Lakes while Tristan Robertson drove in the lone run for the Indians.