MICHIGANTOWN — Twin Lakes scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised the rest of the way en route to a 21-6 season-opening win Saturday over Clinton Central.
McKenna Wilson picked up the win in the pitching circle, tossing the first three innings and allowing just two runs on five hits. She struck out six and walked two. Taylor Hodgen finished the final two innings in the mercy-rule shortened game, allowing four runs on four hits. She struck out three and walked two.
At the plate, Peyton Applegate went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Lilly Foster was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Allie Wisinski, Olivia Crawn and Makenna Downham each drove in three runs on one hit apiece.
The 11-run first inning saw the Indians send all nine girls to the plate before they recorded their first out. By that time, Twin Lakes held a 6-0 lead.
Clinton Central countered with two runs in the bottom of the first on a single, triple and a groundout.
The Indians added two runs in the third when Applegate led off with a bunt single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a infield single to third by Foster, who advanced to third on a wild throw on the play. Foster later scored on a wild pitch to give the Indians a 13-2 lead.
Clinton Central cut the lead to 13-6 on a two-run homer over the centerfield fence by Kendall Davidson in a third inning and a two-run double by Jasmine Gomez in the fourth.
Twin Lakes put it way out of reach and forced the mercy rule by scoring eight more times in the top of the fifth.
Twin Lakes, now 1-0 on the season, will play April 6 at Carroll, April 8 at West Lafayette and April 10 at Logansport.