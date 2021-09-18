MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes coach Kevin Sayler was just happy to be back on friendly turf.
Jacob Oliver ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns, while Kayvion Jackson rush for 69 yards and two scores to help Twin Lakes obliterate Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central, 46-8, on Homecoming Night.
“I’m really happy Jacob ran the ball really well tonight and Kayvion had a nice game,” Twin Lakes head coach Kevin Sayler said after the game.
After three straight road games – all losses to state-ranked opponents (New Prairie, No. 9 in 4A; No. 5 Tipton and No. 8 Rensselaer in 2A), Twin Lakes’ offense finally got a taste of what it’s like to be on the opposite end of the ugly-loss stick. During that losing streak, the Indians were outscored 124-10.
Salyer said those games taught his team a few lessons.
“New Prairie taught how to play a physical game. Tipton taught us to play hard from whistle to whistle. That carried over to Rensselaer, where we played a really good first half but didn’t finish some drives, but we ran the ball and gained some continuity,” he said.
The Indians’ defense made things easy, not allowing Benton Central’s offense to gain any traction. In fact, the first two series resulted in lost yardage for the Bison. Benton Central wasn’t able to effectively move the ball until its third series, going to the air after predominantly staying on the ground.
Already leading 12-0 on two first-quarter touchdown runs by Jackson (5-yard run) and Oliver (6-yard run), the Twin Lakes defense recovered a fumble after a bad snap on a punt attempt deep in Benton Central territory. The next two plays covered 23 yards in just 16 seconds, capped by Oliver’s second TD run from eight yards out to boost the Indians’ lead to 18-0.
Jackson scored his second TD of the night on a 5-yard run with 1:33 left in the first half to vault Twin Lakes to a 24-0 halftime lead.
Sayler said he didn’t want his team to feel comfortable with that lead headed into the second half.
“I told the guys at halftime that we wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone,” he said. “We’re going to shut the door. They did a great job and took it to heart.”
And let up they didn’t. Quarterback Jaden Franceschina, who finished completing 6 of 10 passes for 84 yards – he also ran for 48 yards on five carries – connected with Tristan Robertson on a 33-yard touchdown pass, Oliver added his third touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run, and Gage Custer ripped off a 65-yard bolt for paydirt as time expired in the third quarter to build a 46-0 lead.
The running clock mercy rule kicked in after Oliver’s score. If a team leads by 35 points in the second half there will be a running clock except for timeouts, scores and injuries.
Benton Central avoided the shutout when QB Joe Widmer connected with Seth Plummer on a 22-yard score with 1:08 left.
All told, Twin Lakes rolled up 441 yards of total offense (357 rushing, 84 passing). No stats were available for Benton Central.
Defensively, Brandon Franscoviak and Carson Kelley each notched seven tackles, with Ethan Bowsman and Jackson each had six stops – five tackles were for lost yardage, including one QB sack. Franscoviak had four tackles for loss and two sacks.
“Having Brandon and Kayvion up front, they caused a lot of havoc and gave (BC) some issues,” Sayler said. “They did a good job of flying around the making plays and set the tone for the night.”
During halftime ceremonies, Cody Allen and Macy Green were crowned Homecoming king and queen, respectively.
Twin Lakes, now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Hoosier Conference-West, will travel to Arcadia on Sept. 24 to take on Hamilton Heights (3-2, 1-1 Hoosier Conference-East).
In other area games, Trader's Point shut out Frontier, 40-0, and South Newton beat Tri-County, 53-31.
North White will play at 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Eastern Greene in Bloomfield.