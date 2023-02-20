LAPORTE — As Twin Lake’s varsity girls basketball team exited the floor Saturday following a 42-34 loss to No. 7 in Class 3A Fairfield in the semi-state championship game, the Indians put a cap on a monumental season.
Hoosier Conference champs, first sectional championship since 2007, a regional championship and a new way that people talk whenever Twin Lakes basketball is brought up.
For senior Addi Ward, the respect that Twin Lakes has now garnered after a 28-1 season resonates as one of the biggest moments in their historical season.
“We had that struggle with Benton Central forever but once we finally figured it out and really came together this season, it was like we could do anything,” Ward said.
“It was always we’re good enough but there’s Benton Central and now this year, we decided that we are that team and people should say that about us.”
En route to the championship bout against Fairfield, the Indians toppled Hamilton Heights in the semifinals earlier in the day, 51-44 after they outscored the opposition by 15 in the second half.
In their championship matchup, it looked to be more of the same thing as Twin Lakes ran out to a six-point lead after the first quarter when their offense kickstarted the game with an 8-0 run behind back to back 3s from Addi Ward and Olivia Nickerson.
While they led through the first three quarters on Saturday, their offense slowly began to sputter in the second half against Fairfield.
“I just felt like we got the same kind of shots we did in the first half, they just didn’t go down. I don’t know if it’s fatigue from the first game, I’m not sure. We just had shots that didn’t go down,” said Twin Lakes head coach Brad Bowsman.
Addie Bowsman led the team in scoring with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists while Oliva Nickerson chipped in with 9 points.
Turnovers served as one of the main catalysts for Twin Lakes in the second half as they went through the third quarter with six miscues including opening with four in a row.
Twin Lakes finished the game with 12 turnovers.
Bowsman scored all of the team’s points in the third with buckets from beyond the arc.
Fairfield went on to hold Twin Lakes to just six points in the fourth quarter as well while the Indians finished the game shooting 29% from the field, tied for their second lowest offensive outing of the season.
Loss aside, Bowsman believes that the success his team endured throughout the season was predicated on their ability to make the right decision.
“These girls, they made my job easy,” Bowsman said. “They came out, played hard. We never had to coach effort. … I grew as a coach by giving them more freedom to do what they wanted to do on the court. I depended on the girls to make great decisions and they did that almost all the time.”
Addie Bowsman, who led the team in scoring with 16, is already focused on where she and her teammate's mindsets will be moving forward as they return their top two leading scorers next season in herself and Olivia Nickerson.
“It’ll push us to work harder and harder,” Bowsman said. “Even tomorrow, we have practice for AAU now so we’ll be grinding in the gym tomorrow.”
Bowsman and Nickerson combined for 36.3 ppg this season on nearly 50% shooting from the floor.
Ward, one of six seniors, departs the Indians knowing that she and the class of ’23 left the program in a better place than when they started their varsity careers.
“It’s huge for me because I know where the program started before we got there and it feels really good to know where it’s going when I leave,” she said.