LAPORTE — As Twin Lake’s varsity girls basketball team exited the floor Saturday following a 42-34 loss to No. 7 in Class 3A Fairfield in the semi-state championship game, the Indians put a cap on a monumental season.

Hoosier Conference champs, first sectional championship since 2007, a regional championship and a new way that people talk whenever Twin Lakes basketball is brought up.

