MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes went to the air early and often, in spite of the rain that, at times, fell like a monsoon, but Lewis Cass’ ground game proved to be too much as the Indians fell 42-27 on Oct. 15.
The game determined the seventh- and eighth-place finishers in the Hoosier Conference West.
It wasn’t exactly a blowout. In fact, the Indians scratched and clawed their way back into it despite being down 34-13 at one point to close to within 34-27 with about three minutes to go in the contest.
Ty Gillum caught a 6-yard pass for a score and Seymour grabbed an 85-yard pass – his second of the night after scoring on a 15-yard grab in the second quarter – to creep up on the Kings.
But a TL turnover on the wet, sloppy turf with about a minute left virtually killed off the Indians’ chances for a comeback.
Actually, it was Lewis Cass’ Cooper Frey who hammered down the final nail in the coffin with his 47-yard run in the closing minute to seal the deal.
Cayde Ingram vaulted the Kings to the early lead with his 78-yard touchdown run around right end. LJ Hillis added the 2-point conversion run for the 8-0 lead.
Seymour caught his 15-yard TD pass and kicked the extra point to close the gap to 8-7, but Ingram closed out the first half with a 10-yard touchdown grab from Hillis to give the Kings a 14-7 halftime lead.
Haden McClain made it 20-7 early in the third with his 52-yard scoring run, but Twin Lakes responded on its next series as Tristan Robertson broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run to make it 20-13 at the end of the third.
Lewis Cass responded with two consecutive scores – a 5-yard scoring run by Frey and Ingram’s pick-six 71 yards the other way to build the lead to 34-13.
All told, Ingram and Frey churned out a combined 228 yards rushing and five touchdowns via the run, pass and defense.
Blayze Woods, who took over the Indians’ quarterback job a week earlier against West Lafayette, completed 24 of 43 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Robertson finished with 67 yards on 12 carries and Seymour grabbed four passes for 126 yards and two scores – and kicked 3 of 4 extra points.
Twin Lakes edged Lewis Cass in total offense, 399-385.
While both teams were woeful on third-down efficiency (Twin Lakes was 2-16 for 13%; Lewis Cass was 2-11 for 18%), both were impressive on fourth-down efficiency (TL was 5-7 for 71%; Lewis Cass was 2-3 for 67%).
Brandon Franscoviak and Kayvion Jackson both led the Twin Lakes defense with 11 tackles each, while Ethan Bowsman had 10 stops.