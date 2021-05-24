FOWLER — Twin Lakes’ boys track and field team can call themselves sectional champs.
The Indians grabbed the top spot in the 12-team field May 20 at the Sectional 9 meet at Benton Central.
“I am just proud of our kids for how they competed and the work they have put in to be successful,” TL coach James Creamer said. “This was a goal our kids had from the beginning of the season and never lost sight of it.”
Twin Lakes scored 135 points, easily outdistancing second-place Seeger (87) and third-place Benton Central (83.5). Tri-County was fourth (59), followed by Fountam Central (51), Carroll (44), Delphi (42), Covington (37), North Vermillion (31.5), North White (29), Frontier (21) and Attica (4).
Grabbing sectional titles for the Indians were Colin Seymour in the 100 (11.24), Ty Gillum in the 200 (22.68) and long jump (19 feet, 3½ inches), Gage Businger in the 300 hurdles (42.69), the 4x100 relay (43.97), the 4x400 relay (3:35.33), and Brandon Franscoviak in the shot-put (42-6).
Finishing second for Twin Lakes was Isaac Lashbrook in the pole vault (11-0). Third-place finishes for TL included Justin Scott in the 1600 (4:50.60) and 3200 (10:47.26), Kahari Jackson in the high jump (5-10), Businger in the long jump (18-11).
Earning the lone sectional title for Tri-County was Logan Doty in the 400 (53.23). He also finished third in the 200 (24.25), while Justin Kilmer was second in the 800 (2:07.46).
North White’s Nathan Miller was third in the 400 (54.08), Juan Mata Pecina was second in the 3200 (10:38.96) and the 4x800 relay was third (8:56.56).