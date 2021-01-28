MONON — Noah Johnston scored 17 points and Gage Businger added 13 more to propel Twin Lakes’ boys basketball team to a 55-38 win Wednesday night over North White.
The Indians (11-1) jumped out to a 9-4 lead after the first quarter, then stepped on the gas with a 19-6 second-quarter run to take a commanding 28-10 lead at halftime.
After scoring just 10 points in the first two quarters, the Vikings (6-5) posted back-to-back 14-point quarters. However, Twin Lakes kept pace with 17 points in the third and 10 in the final quarter to seal the win.
Kahari Jackson added 10 points and nine rebounds and Caden Harker had nine points and eight boards for the Indians. Johnston also added three steals and three blocks for TL.
Hunter Pogue led North White with 12 points and two steals while Bentley Buschman added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jeff Stevens added six points and four caroms.
Twin Lakes’ defense limited the Vikings to 15 of 55 shooting from the floor for 27 percent. From beyond the 3-point arc, the Vikings were 0 for 15.
The Indians’ offense converted on 32 of its 55 shots from the field for 40 percent while draining just 3 of 16 from 3-point land.
Twin Lakes will host Northwestern (0-7) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night followed by a home clash with Western (10-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
North White will travel to Flora to take on Carroll (11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a 7:30 p.m. Saturday tip-off at Rochester (9-1).
Girls
Olivia Nickerson scored 23 points while Addi Ward and Hannah Hodgen each contributed 10 as the Indians cruised past Logansport on Wednesday.
Evelyn Scharer was a defensive force, grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. Ward dished out six assists and Nickerson added five more to lead Twin Lakes.
The Indians took control early, jumping out to a 13-5 lead after the opening quarter and increasing the advantage to 23-13 at halftime.
Twin Lakes led by 16 points, 41-25, at the end of the third quarter and kept pace with the Berries in the final quarter to take the victory.
A pair of sophomores, Gabby Richie and Kendra Sutton, each scored 13 points to lead Logansport.
For the game, Twin Lakes canned 17 of 51 shots from the floor for 33 percent — including 10 of 25 from 3-point range. Logansport converted on 13 of 45 floor shots for 28 percent shooting and was 1 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line.
From the free throw line, the Indians sank 7 of 9 — all in the second half — for a solid 77 percent. The Berries drained 10 of 16 charity tosses for 62 percent.