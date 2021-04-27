MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes’ boys won their own relay invitational April 23 while breaking and tying a record in the process.
“We are so proud of how our boys performed tonight,” TL track coach James Creamer said. “So many kids came through in a big way and we came away with quite a bit of first place finishes.”
He said the highlight of the night was the boys 4x100 relay team that set a new Twin Lakes Relays meet record and tied a school record.
“The boys have been talking about that record the past few weeks and we have been close to it a couple of times but just couldn't quite hit it,” Creamer said. “(Friday night) just happened to be the night.
“The boys aren't satisfied yet, though, and are looking forward to the next chance to break the record. They know they still have room to improve but they are definitely focused.”
Scoring for the meet was tallied with two athletes per team (event) while heights and distances were combined to determine team placings.
Here’s how the team scoring went for the boys: 1. Twin Lakes 96; 2. Kankakee Valley 84; 3. Rensselaer 63; 4. Winamac 46; 5. Delphi 32; 6. Benton Central 28; South Newton 22.
Here’s how the team scoring went for the girls: 1. Kankakee Valley 122; 2. Benton Central 64; 3. Rensselaer 53; 4. Twin Lakes 50; 5. Winamac 35; 6. South Newton 26; 7. Delphi 18.
Kankakee Valley won the school corporation trophy with a combined (boys and girls) score of 206. Twin Lakes was second with 146 and Rensselaer was third with 116. Benton Cetral (92), Winamac (81), Delphi (50) and South Newton (48) rounded out the field.
For the boys, Brandon Franskoviak and Kayvion Jackson took first in shot put. Franskoviak and Miguel Farias won the discus, Kahari Jackson and Colin Seymour won high jump, Gage Businger and Ty Gillum won the long Jump and the TL 4x400, Sprint Medley and Shuttle Hurdle relays all won top honors.
“Overall it was a great night,” Creamer said. “Relay meets are fun and the teams involved are always great to compete against.”