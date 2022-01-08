MONTICELLO — It was payback time Jan. 7 for the Twin Lakes Indians’ boys basketball team.
Ty Gillum scored 18 points, while Clayton Bridwell and Colin Seymour each contributed 16 points as Twin Lakes defeated Benton Central, 56-50.
It was a much difference outcome from the first meeting between the two Hoosier Conference-West rivals — back on Dec. 4 at a tournament — when the Bison slammed Twin Lakes, 83-57. Benton Central was led in that game by Blake Buchanan’s 30-point effort.
But in the second meeting between the two teams, the Indians’ defense limited Buchanan, who’s averaging 22.2 points per game, to just five points.
“We knew we couldn’t give him room to get shots off so we had to switch up our defense,” Gillum said. “We needed to get a stronger start and keep the game at our pace.”
Twin Lakes was without its leading scorer, Caden Harker (18 ppg), who is out because of an injury. In the Dec. 4 game with BC, Harker dropped in 28 points, while Bridwell scored 15.
The big difference in the second meeting was Gillum and Seymour each increasing their output by 16 and 14 points, respectively, to fill the void left by Harker’s absence.
“It makes a huge difference not having (Harker) but I feel like we came together as a team tonight and fixed the hole he left,” Seymour said.
Twin Lakes held leads of 11-5 after the opening quarter, 25-17 at halftime and 37-25 at the end of the third quarter before the Bison mounted a comeback, outscoring the Indians 25-19 in the final period to make it close.
Seymour had a big responsibility on his shoulders toward the end of the game. Benton Central closed to within single digits with just over a minute left and gambled by repeated sending Twin Lakes to the charity stripe.
It failed. Seymour put the game just out of reach by draining his last 4 of 4 free throws.
“I missed a few free throws before so a lot was going through my head, but as I got to that free throw I relaxed and knew I could hit them,” Seymour said.
Bridwell was excited about the win over Benton Central.
“The environment was spectacular tonight. We came in focused and ready to play,” he said. “We played our hearts out (Jan. 7) to get this win.”
Benton Central’s Jesse Stout finished with 16 points and Joe Widmer scored 14 points.
Twin Lakes will play again Jan. 14 at Kankakee Valley.