MONTICELLO – The time between Christmas and New Year’s Day – at least in Monticello – means the annual return of the Twin Lakes Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The girls’ tournament will take place Dec. 28-29 in the middle and high school gyms.
Along with host Twin Lakes, other teams will include Logansport, Clinton Prairie, Pioneer, Kankakee Valley, North White, Rochester and Mount Vernon.
The first game will tip off a 3 p.m. Dec. 28 with Logansport vs. Clinton Prairie, followed by a 4:30 p.m. tip between Pioneer and Mount Vernon, Kankakee Valley vs. North White at 6 p.m., and Rochester vs. Twin Lakes at 7:30 p.m.
All games on Dec. 28 will be in the high school main gymnasium.
Dec. 29 will see the winners of Game 1 and Game 2 squaring off at 11 a.m. in the high school gym, followed by the Game 1 and Game 2 losers hitting the floor, also at 11 a.m. at the middle school.
Winners and losers of Games 3 and 4 will play at 12:30 p.m., with the winner’s game in the high school and the loser’s game at the middle school.
The tournament will continue with various game winners and loser facing off up until the championship game (Game 5 vs Game 7 winner) hitting the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. on the high school floor.
The boys Holiday Invitational features the hosts along with the LaPorte Slicers, Logansport Berries and South Bend St. Joseph’s Indians.
The boys’ varsity games will be played on the main gym floor while the junior varsity games will be in the auxiliary gym.
Varsity games have Logansport vs Twin Lakes at 10 a.m., LaPorte vs. South Bend St. Joe’s at 11:45 a.m., St. Joe’s vs. Logansport at 3 p.m., and Twin Lakes vs. LaPorte at 4:45 p.m.
Junior varsity games have LaPorte vs St. Joe’s at 10 a.m., Logansport vs. Twin Lakes at 11:45 a.m., Twin Lakes vs LaPorte at 3 p.m., and St. Joe’s vs Logansport at 4:45 p.m.