Twin Lakes’ varsity boys basketball team hosted Hoosier Conference foe Lafayette Central Catholic (9-9, 2-1 HC) on Thursday in what was their first game in nearly two weeks.
Turnovers on the part of the Indians combined with hot shooting from CC proved to be their downfall as Twin Lakes dropped their eighth game of the season by a final of 55-26.
With the loss, Twin Lakes moved to fourth in the west division of the Hoosier Conference.
For Twin Lakes head coach Kent Adams, the team’s offensive inefficiency also proved to be one of the culprits in the Indian's conference loss.
“We just shot poorly. They just took us out of everything we were trying to do and our shots weren’t falling and therefore it just made it compound with everything else,” Adams said.
Twin Lakes' night started slow with their first field goal coming three minutes into the first quarter off of a three from Jamison Ousley before layups by Ousley and Pell later in the period cut the deficit to 13 going into the second quarter.
Pell led the team in scoring with eight points while Ousley finished with six.
Defensively, the Indians struggled to slow down a Central Catholic offense that came in averaging over 50 points a game and finished the night shooting 53% from the field including 64% from two point range.
Coming into the game, Adams and co. knew that their second bout of the season against LCC would prove to be a tough one.
“We knew what the problems were going in,” Adams said. “Their size, athleticism, strength, quickness around the basket and we had to do a great job of limiting their shots in the paint, around the basket and second shots. We just couldn’t do that. They just totally outplayed us in that regard.”
As a team, Twin Lakes was outrebounded by seven while giving up seven offensive rebounds.
The Indian’s first matchup came on December 3 in the seventh place game of the IU Health Hoops Classic where they fell to CC 65-51.
A layup from Pell followed by a jumper from Gavin Businger kept the Indians afloat throughout the second quarter as they trailed by 11 going into halftime but a six-point run by the Knights coming out of the half slowly sunk Twin Lakes at home as they trailed by 25 going into the fourth.
Throughout the second half, Twin Lakes was outscored 28-10 including four points in the third quarter.
Two days later, the Indians followed up their contest against Central Catholic with their second loss in a row against Knox by way of a 57-45 final.
Twin Lakes will host Northwestern (6-8, 2-2) on Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.