DELPHI — Twin Lakes’ 4x100 team keeps setting records this season.
The foursome of Kahari Jackson, Gage Businger, Colin Seymour and Ty Gillum shattered a 13-year-old record May 12 at the 106th running of the RMD Meet, clocking in at 44 seconds flat to win the event.
The former record of 45 seconds in the 4x100 was set in 2008 by Rensselaer’s foursome of Will Hopkins, Justin Bohannon, Chris Pfedderer and Bryan Bayly.
“It seems that we had a lot of season best marks set by athletes from our boys and girls teams,” TL track coach James Creamer said. “Its a great meet to have heading into sectionals next week.”
Twin Lakes won the boys’ meet with 76 points to edge Rensselaer Central, which had 69 points. Delphi followed with 21 points.
Other first-place finishes include Jackson in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), Businger in the long jump (19-11) and 300 intermediate hurdles (42.0), Isaac Lashbrook in the 110 hurdles (17.3), Seymour in the 100 (11.5), Gillum in the 200 (22.7), Justin Scott in the 3200 (10:51.3) and the 4x400 relay team of Gage Custer, Businger, Seymour and Gillum (3:39.1).
Runners-up finishes for Twin Lakes include Gillum in the long jump (19-6), Brandon Franscoviak in the shot put (40-10.5) and discus (109-9.5), Jackson in the 100 (11.7) and Scott in the 1600 (4:55.1).
The TL girls finished second in the team standings with 52 points, behind Rensselaer Central’s 92.5. Delphi was third with 22.5.
For the TL girls, first-place finishers were Kora Pass in the shot put (32-7), the 4x800 relay team of Madelyn Sternfeldt, Tess Lilly, Lilly Roth and Ariel Davis (11:01.6) and Emma Pampel in the 100 high hurdles (18.0).
Second-place finishes were Pass in the discus (72-2), Stella Roth in the 110 hurdles (18.6), Lilly Roth in the 1600 (5:54.1), the 4x100 relay team of Izarie Metcalf, Pampel, Karstin McCloskey and Kaydence Clark (55.2), Rhyan Strange in the 400 (1:05.8), Davis in the 800 (2:43.6), Tess Lilly in the 3200 (13:10.5) and the 4x400 team of Davis, Kortney Kiser, Lilly Roth and Strange (4:39.7).
While Twin Lakes’s boys were busy breaking Rensselaer Central records at the meet, the Bombers’ Alexis Oliver was equally busy breaking a girls pole vault record set by a TL alum.
Oliver, a senior, recorded a vault of 9 feet, 3 inches to set a new RMD record, breaking the former standard of 9 feet set in 2009 by Twin Lakes’ Jenna Fork.
Twin Lakes took second behind Rensselaer Central in the RMD Traveling Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the highest boys-girls combined team scores. The Bombers earned 161.5, followed by the Indians with 128 and Delphi with 43.5.