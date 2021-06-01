KOKOMO — A four-run second inning didn’t help, but it was the three runs surrendered in the final two innings that was enough May 31 for Northwestern to oust Twin Lakes, 8-5, from the title game of the Class 3A sectional baseball tournament.
The Indians (12-17) made it to the sectional final with wins over Benton Central (4-1 on May 27) and West Lafayette (4-2 on May 31 in the sectional semifinal). Northwestern had a first-round bye before edging Western, 6-5, in the other sectional semifinal.
Twin Lakes drew first blood with a run in the opening inning. Leadoff hitter Clayton Bridwell reached on a single to center, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before crossing the plate on Dailan Reece’s sacrifice fly to center.
Northwestern scored four runs via a triple, double, two singles and two walks.
Twin Lakes added another run on a based-loaded fielder’s choice grounder by Ethan Bowsman.
Tristan Robertson delivered a two-run single in the third, scoring CJ Brummett and Reece, who each singled to open the frame, to cut Northwestern’s lead to 5-4.
Northwestern struck for one run in the sixth and two insurance runs in the seventh to take an 8-4 lead.
The Indians scored their final run in the bottom of the seventh when Bridwell walked, went to third on a passed ball and groundout, and scored on Reece Arthur’s RBI single to right.
Jaden Franceschina took the mound loss in the season finale for the Indians. He surrendered five runs on five hits over two innings, striking out one and walking five. Reece Arthur hurled three innings of three-hit ball, and Dailan Reece allowed three runs on three hits in the final two innings.
Twin Lakes 4
West Lafayette 2
The Indians scored all four runs in the third inning to advance to the sectional final.
Reece, Robertson and Maverick Arthur each had RBI singles, while Peyton Hirt drove in a run with an RBI groundout.
Brummett finished with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate to lead the TL offense.
Reece and Reece Arthur teamed up on the mound to shut down West Lafayette, allowing two runs and scattering nine hits.
Twin Lakes 4
Benton Central 1
Reece Arthur slapped a one-out, two-run single on a 3-2 count in the top of the seventh to break open a 1-1 deadlock and secure the win.
Arthur also picked up the win on the mound for the Indians, allowing just one run on two hits. He struck out four and walked two in going the distance.
Rossville 11
Frontier 0
The Falcons were limited to just one hit — Caleb Atkinson’s line drive double to centerfield in the opening inning — and eliminated from the postseason in the opening round of the Class 1A sectional on their home turf.
Frontier finishes its season with a 4-14 record.
Clinton Central 2
Tri-County 0
The Cavs were ousted early from the Class 1A sectional at Frontier High School, after drawing a first-round bye, in this pitching-dominated contest.
Clinton Central scored all it needed in the opening inning and limited TC to just three hits over seven innings. Those hits went to Jake Nevitt, Tyler Vandeveer and Brayden Nevitt.
Reece Dickinson took the loss for the Cavs. The southpaw allowed one hit and two runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.
North Miami 9 North White 0
The Vikings were eliminated May 27 in the opening round of the Class 1A sectional at Caston High School.
Zack Sloan musted the lone hit for the Vikings. He also suffered the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on five hits across five innings. He struck out five and walked seven.