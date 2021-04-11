LOGANSPORT – A five-run fourth inning coupled with four first-inning runs all but allowed Logansport to pull away Saturday from visiting Twin Lakes.
The Indians (3-4) managed to plate two runs in the opening inning before the Berries responded with four in the bottom half to grab a 4-2 lead.
CJ Brummett and Dailan Reece slapped one-out singles, placing runners at first and third. Peyton Hirt hit a flyball to left that scored Brummett for a 1-0 lead.
Reece Arthur then doubled to left to score Dailan Reece for the 2-0 advantage.
After that, it was all Logansport.
Hirt drove in a run in the fifth on a single to right and, in the sixth, drew a one-out bases loaded walk to push across Twin Lakes’ four and final run.
All told, Hirt finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Clayton Bridwell picked up two hits in five at-bats and Ethan Bowsman had two hits in four plate appearances for the Indians.
Jaden Franceschina took the loss on the mount for Twin Lakes, giving up nine runs on 11 hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Reed Richards finished, allowing one run on one hit. He struck out three and walked two in his short stint.
Gavin Smith led Logansport with three hits in four at-bats, with two RBIs and three runs scored. E Denny was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Cal Parmeter, Kaiden Lucero and Tristan Kitchel each collected two hits.
The Indians will play Monday at West Lafayette, then will return home Tuesday to host the Red Devils. The Indians will also host McCutheon and Maconaquah on Friday and Saturday, respectively.