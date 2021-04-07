LAFAYETTE — Payback can be a sweet thing.
About 24 hours after suffering 13-3 loss at home to Lafayette Central Catholic, Twin Lakes’ varsity baseball team returned the favor and handed LCC a 7-5 loss on its home field.
The win ends Twin Lakes’ three-game losing streak.
With the game tied at 5-5 in the top of the seventh, Tristan Robertson swatted a two-out, two-run double to give the Indians the lead and eventual win.
Dailan Reece led off the inning with a line-drive triple to right. Peyton Hirt drew a walk to put runners on first and third with no outs. After a foul flyout and strikeout, Blayze Woods walked to load the bases for Robertson, who smacked a line drive to left to score Reece and Jaden Franceschina, who was inserted as a courtesy runner for Hirt.
Allen Miller, who surrendered one run on two hits over 2 2/3 innings, shut the door in the bottom of the seventh to nail down the win in relief. He finished with two strikeouts and a walk.
Reece started on the mound for the Indians, giving up four runs on five hits. He struck out seven and walked four in 4 1/3 innings.
LCC took a 1-0 lead in the first before Twin Lakes responded in the top of the second with a pair of runs on a single, an error and a groundout.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the sixth, the Indians mounted their comeback.
Two singles and dropped third strike loaded the bases with two out before a passed ball scored Ean Bowsman from third and Robertson from second to give the Indians 5-4 lead.
The Knights added a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie it 5-5 on a single, balk and an error.
Robertson led Twin Lakes’ offense with a 3-for-4 performance, driving in two runs and scoring once.