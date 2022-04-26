MONTICELLO — After dropping five of its first six games, Twin Lakes baseball is on a roll.
The Indians have won five of their last six games to even their record at 6-6. The latest victory was a 13-0 shutout win over White County rival Frontier on April 25.
Twin Lakes scored one in the first inning, three in the second and six in the third before adding three more in the fourth to force a shortened five-inning affair.
Tristan Robertson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Indians’ offense. CJ Brummett and Maverick Arthur also added a pair of hits.
Ethan Fields and Ben Wright each had base hits for Frontier (0-6).
Reece Arthur led TL to victory on the mound, tossing 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out five and walking none. Jaden Franceschina threw 1 2/3 innings in relief out of the bullpen.
April 22
Twin Lakes fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 12-2 loss to Northwestern.
Reed Richards took the loss for the Indians. The righthander went four innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits and striking out four.
Ean Bowsman, Brummett, and Robertson each collected one hit to lead the TL offense.
April 21
Brummett would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base, driving in four on three hits to lead Twin Lakes past Winamac, 16-2.
Brummett drove in runs on a single in the third and a single in the fourth.
The Indians pulled away for good with eight runs in the third inning. An error scored two runs, Jaden Franceschina singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two more, Howard singled on a 1-0 count to drive in a run, an error scored one run for Twin Lakes, and Brummett singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Tanner Coble earned the victory on the hill for the Indians. He allowed seven hits and two runs over five innings, striking out three and walking none.