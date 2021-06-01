LAFAYETTE — Twin Lakes’ 4x100 relay team set a new school record May 27 —breaking one it had set a few weeks ago — during last week’s regional track meet at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
It’s the final time the core group — Kahari Jackson, Gage Businger, Colin Seymour and Ty Gillum — will be able to do it as only Seymour and Gillum will return next season.
TL’s 4x100 relay team, despite breaking its own school record with the 43.65 clocking, finished eighth at the regional and missed qualifying for the state meet.
The team beat the record of 43.73 it set April 30 at the Gene Edmonds Relays in Rensselear.
At the time, the 43.73 had set Twin Lakes’ 4x100 relay standard that hadn’t been touched since 2016 when Derrick Roberts, Blake Bennington, Connor Cain and Bryce Bennington established the pace at 43.84.
“You can't ask for more than to post your best times in the biggest meet of the season,” TL track coach James Creamer said. “The goal was for everyone to get a (personal record) and give themselves a chance to be in the top eight of their events. If we were fortunate enough to place top three and have someone move on to the state meet, then that would just be icing on the cake.”
Creamer said it was a tough regional — as evidenced by the 4x100 event times. Carmel won with a 41.79 clocking, followed by Avon (42.63), Noblesville (42.75), Lafayette Jefferson (42.85), Plainfield (43.09), Hamilton Southeastern (43.33), Mooresville (43.50) — all ahead of Twin Lakes’ school-record time.
“The boys had a great night competing in a very difficult regional,” Creamer said.
The Indians placed in four events and had personal records in three of them, the coach said.
Seymour was fifth in the 100 (11.19), Gillum was eighth in the 200 (22.94), Businger was eighth in the 300 hurdles (40.82).
Team-wise, Twin Lakes finished 16th out of 23 teams.
Creamer said it was still a successful night.
“We are very proud of all of our athletes and look forward to more success next season,” he said.