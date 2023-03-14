Ousley

Jamison Ousley works his way by a defender.

 Clay Maxfield

While Twin Lakes’ season came to a close on Saturday when they fell to Fort Wayne Dwenger, 65-43, the loss in the regional 11 championship doesn’t mar the insurmountable odds that the Indians overcame to pull in their 13th sectional championship.

Couple their championship hardware with the fact that Twin Lakes went into postseason play on a seven-game losing streak while not winning a game throughout the month of February and head coach Kent Adams can easily chalk this year up to one of the most memorable throughout his 27 year career with the Indians.

Trending Food Videos

Tags