While Twin Lakes’ season came to a close on Saturday when they fell to Fort Wayne Dwenger, 65-43, the loss in the regional 11 championship doesn’t mar the insurmountable odds that the Indians overcame to pull in their 13th sectional championship.
Couple their championship hardware with the fact that Twin Lakes went into postseason play on a seven-game losing streak while not winning a game throughout the month of February and head coach Kent Adams can easily chalk this year up to one of the most memorable throughout his 27 year career with the Indians.
“It’s going to be one of the most memorable outcomes, victories, sectional championships that I’ve been a part of,” Adams said. “Part of it is, just because the fact of the circumstances leading up to it that we hadn’t been playing very well. … The kids could have packed it in but they actually bought into everything we tried to do and I think themselves, believed we could do it.”
During regional play, Twin Lakes fell behind 15-4 after the opening quarter and from that point, could never make up enough ground to regain momentum from the Saints as they were outscored by 14 in the first half.
Jamison Ousley led the team in scoring with 19 points followed by seven from Gavin Businger.
“I guess the magic slipper came off. Cinderella struck midnight and we came out really flat and really intimidated by Dwenger’s height and we just didn’t move very well offensively which is proven by the point that we only scored four points in the first quarter,” Adams said.
Setting the loss aside, the Indians graduate three seniors in Luke Deno, Cooper Pell and Oliver Wright but return offensive weapons such as Ousley and Businger next season for their own senior campaigns in 2024.
Ousley and Businger combined for over 20 ppg this season on offense.
The ability to go into the offseason with two players to build around on the offensive end of the floor provides Adams and his coaching staff with a more formidable position than the one they were in this season after they came into ’22 graduating 9 seniors and looking to replace their top five scorers.
“That’s a nice start, for sure. It’s more than we had coming into this year because coming into this year, we were basically starting from scratch. Everybody was new and inexperienced and wasn’t sure where they were going to be or what they were going to do,” he said.
As Twin Lakes closes the book on the 2023 season, Adams believes that their postseason run can have a residual effect on the program moving forward.
“It oughta give them hope,” Adams said. “It oughta make them understand and believe that if they don’t give up, they stick together, they keep working hard and just believe in each other that anything’s in possible.”