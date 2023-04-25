A turkey hunt in Tennessee a few years ago proved one thing that I have long been a believer of – although not necessarily a fan of – that in order to be consistent at taking wise old gobblers, more often than not, calling to them can sometimes ruin your hunt.
Now, this goes against everything I love in a traditional turkey hunt. I mean, I love the classic set-up where you get to do a lot of calling and the toms are quick to fire back and eager to close the gap into shooting range. Don’t get me wrong, these types of hunts do happen, especially with two-year-old birds. It is their first year as an adult gobbler and they are typically the ones that love to put on a show and give those types of exciting turkey hunts.
Older, long-shanked toms however, are usually a different story. They have established their dominance by kicking the tail feathers out of those two-year olds. For this reason, they don’t need to gobble their heads off and come charging to every hen that yelps to them. Instead the hens already know to find him when the time is right. This brings to light another reason that wary gobblers are tough to hunt.
The increase in turkey populations has actually made hunting them harder. While it may seem silly for me to say this, it is in fact, true. The more hens that a tom has around, the less he feels obligated to react to your calls. Why would he need to come to a hen that’s yelping and clucking when he already has a flock of them with him? So yes, higher populations mean tougher hunting.
I have witnessed first-hand how a hen will actually pull a gobbler away from other hens. They don’t like to share. On several hunts, I have actually had a gobbler coming in, only to have a hen intercept him and lead him the other way. You have often read that when a tom is packing hens with him to call to the hen(s). It is true that this is an option, but be prepared for the hen(s) to promptly drag him away sometimes too.
So, how do you hunt henned-up gobblers when calling only seems to make matters worse? You sit and wait.
Back to the bird in Tennessee. The news was bad as we arrived in town. Nobody was having any luck and the reports were grim. Nonetheless, my son Nicholas and I were there and we were going to hunt them. It wasn’t our first rodeo hunting tough old birds, so although we weren’t thrilled, we weren’t totally dejected either.
Now that Nicholas is a teenager, he is quite adept when it comes to run and gun style turkey hunting, or in this case, simply waiting it out for awhile.
We only had a day-and-a-half to get the job done but I felt okay with that. On the first morning we heard a few gobblers – and as we were told – they immediately flew down and were in the company of hens so all went quiet. To make matters worse, the hens weren’t nesting yet, meaning that there was little hope of snagging a gobbler later morning as the hens went off to nest. Nope, we knew they would be with the hens all day.
We still managed to get close to one gobbler though. He would gobble every five to ten minutes and we would inch closer each time he did. Finally, when we got as close as we dared, we sat and waited. We called once or twice, but he didn’t answer. He eventually gobbled one more time on his own and that was it, no more for nearly an hour. I surmised that he had attracted a hen.
I felt good about going after him the next morning. I don’t know why, but I did. I think because I felt like I knew his strut zone based on his actions the day before.
The following morning, we didn’t hear a bird from the roost. It wasn’t until after they were on the ground that the bird from the morning before gobbled. One time. This was enough for us to make our first move.
Within 15 minutes and a few more gobbles, we were set up on a bench in the timber in what I felt was the heart of his territory. The multitude of scratching’s on the forest floor only helped to cement my belief. I did call one time earlier until he answered, and then that was it. He knew where the supposed hen was now and if he wanted to, he’d come in.
We sat there for nearly twenty minutes with nothing. Then out of nowhere, one gobble rocked us as it was only sixty-five yards or so away. I still didn’t call again. The ball was in his court now and I was attempting to play on his curiosity and/or tick him off that the hen wouldn’t come to him.
Ten minutes later and I could hear the tell-tale spitting and drumming as the gobbler approached. Finally I made him out as he emerged from the brush headed in our direction. At about 50 yards out, the jig was up and he began alarm putting and was preparing to make his exit. Spring was late to arrive that year and there was absolutely no foliage yet to help conceal us in the open timber.
I flung the shotgun to my shoulder and fired. After watching him fly away unscathed, I couldn’t help but feel a bit proud. Not because I missed. Not at all. Because I won. In the end neither Nicholas nor I may have ended up with that bird, but we did manage to beat him at his own game. Experiences like that are what make you a better turkey hunter, regardless of whether you lug a gobbler out of the timber or not.